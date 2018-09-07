Kerrytown BookFest turns 16; films and concerts galore; Ma Lou's reopens

Photo: Meredith Bruckner

This week was filled with firsts.

From the first day of school to the first cool days of fall and tomorrow's first Michigan football home game of the season, it really does feel like a new year. Today was also the first day I saw the return of the PSL at Starbucks for you diehard fans out there, but I digress.

Another big event in town this weekend is the Kerrytown BookFest. It started 16 years ago with the purpose of celebrating books and those who create them. That goes for authors to illustrators, so expect a lot of great activities and things to see from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farmers Market.

Sarah compiled an ultimate guide to the event and Matt recommended which local writers to see. Needless to say, this weekend is all booked.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

The Arts Alliance announced the winners of this year's PowerArt! competition. The public voted for eight designs to cover traffic boxes downtown. (A4)

Discover the history of this beautiful home recently listed in Ann Arbor. It includes an original letter from the architect -- who was a big deal in the area -- dating to 1916. (A4)

Local graphic artist Chris Bidlack designed vintage style travel posters of the area combining futuristic concepts with historic references that only locals will get. A personal favorite? The Ann Arbor double-decker tour bus featuring ads from businesses of years past. (Detroit Free Press)

To the delight of fried chicken fanatics, Ypsi's Ma Lou's reopened yesterday. Here's the full backstory on why they closed in the first place. (A4)

Matt wrote up five shows to see at The Ark and ten movies to see at the Michigan and State Theaters this month. I'll know where to find him if he suddenly goes off the grid. (A4)

Today marks a new era: Bird Scooters have arrived in downtown A2. (Damn Arbor)

Other silly things:

Sarah caught up with a giant bearded lady, a.k.a. Izzy the Giant Schnauzer, in her latest piece on local canine celebs on Instagram. (A4)

This just made me chuckle. Read this food and drink pairing guide for U-M's welcome week, when "foodie knowledge goes flying out the door." (Michigan Daily)

Feature interview of the week:

