Look out for U-M's new pterosaur; must-see weekend holiday concerts, plays; banned frat did what?

🕎 For those who are celebrating this week, happy Hanukkah!

Just when we thought we were past our busiest holiday weekend of the year, this one is packing a punch. Details below.

Other great news? The forecast is sunny over the next few days, so enjoy a few rays before the familiar Michigan blizzards begin.

What's been happening:

👀 A massive pterosaur is now "in-flight" in the west atrium of the new U-M Biological Science Building. Have a look at what it took to install it. (A4)

🦌 Monday night saw protests outside City Hall against the deer cull and the controversial reopening of Pangea Piercing on Liberty St. Amid the uproar, the shop's owner announced yesterday he is closing for good. (Michigan Daily)

🛴 Now that Bird and the city have reached a licensing agreement, the company announced the Birds will not be migrating south for the winter. (Michigan Daily)

📻 It was revealed this week that members of the now-banned Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at U-M (banned on suspicion of forced alcohol consumption and violent hazing) may also have been using a radio scanner to monitor police activity when their neighbors filed noise complaints. (Freep)

🚍 Ann Arbor startup May Mobility landed a contract to launch Rhode Island's first fleet of driverless shuttles. (A4)

🆘 Applications are now being accepted to participate in the city's new community preparedness course called Ready Ann Arbor. (A4)

Your weekend plans:

🎭 In the mood for some good, local theater? Check out Theatre Nova's "The Elves and the Schumachers" and/or Wild Swan Theatre's "A Christmas Carol." (A4)

🎄 The annual A Boychoir Christmas is on today and tomorrow. (A4)

🎻 Don't miss tomorrow's free concert by the U-M Life Sciences Orchestra at Hill Auditorium. Comprised of doctors, nurses, researchers, students and university staff, it's an ensemble unlike anything you've seen. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

