Main Street Halloween; #GoogleWalkout; debate over Proposal A

Happy first Friday of November!

Let's start with a feel-good story, shall we?

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and the Treat Parade on Main Street is one of my favorite events. After taking pictures of the trick-or-treaters and participating businesses, I stopped at Fleetwood Diner for a bite. An elderly woman at the table next to me looked out the window and gleefully said, "I forgot this event is today. I needed this. I needed some joy!"

It's the little things.

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

✊ Employees at Google walked out of the Ann Arbor headquarters yesterday in protest of the company's handling of sexual harassment. (A4)

👶 Warmilu, the Ann Arbor startup known for its infant warming blankets, expands its global presence. (Concentrate)

🏙 With the election 4 days away, the debate over Ann Arbor's Prop A is front and center. Learn more about it and what the for and against camps are saying. (A4)

🏞 Another proposal on the ballot is the Ann Arbor Parks Millage, which is due to expire soon. Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation just rolled out new content to inform residents of the impact it's made. (A4)

🗳 From polling place hours to what to bring with you, check the city of Ann Arbor's voting guide. (City of Ann Arbor)

What to do this month:

🎸 Sarah has a roundup of the top things to do at the Ann Arbor District Library in November. Is music more your thing? Here are the shows you should see this month at The Ark. (A4)

🎶 Next week, viral sensation and ukelele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will be performing at Hill Auditorium. (A4)

🍩 Have a sweet tooth? We suggest you try out these local bakeries. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"It escalated quickly. People saw it and liked it. And I was worried about getting those kinds of projects, but it just started happening -- all from appearing at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market." -Nawal Motawi, owner of Motawi Tileworks

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.