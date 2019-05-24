Memorial Day weekend plans; Ann Arbor's newest coffee shop; local startup raises $52 million

Happy Friday!

What's been happening:

☕ I met with the owners of the new coffee shop moving into Mighty Good Coffee's former space on South University. Learn all about Vertex Coffee Roasters and its mission to make the space a community hub. (A4)

💸 In tech news, Ann Arbor's Clinc just raised $52 million -- the single largest investment in a conversational artificial intelligence startup ever. Even cooler? The co-founders are married and are professors at the University of Michigan. (A4)

💻 Staying with tech, I interviewed managing director of co-working tech hub Cahoots, where Clinc is housed, in this week's A4 Minutes episode. (A4)

🏀 University of Michigan hired former Fab Five great Juwan Howard as its new head basketball coach. We have all the details. (A4)

⚖ A man wrongfully imprisoned for 45 years will receive $1.2 million in compensation, thanks in part to University of Michigan law students. (People)

📱 Ann Arbor SPARK announced expanded programming for its annual a2Tech360 event. (Ann Arbor SPARK)

Fun to know:

🍸 Feel like trying something new in the food and drink department? Here are 10 hot eateries that have come to town this spring. (Eater)

🍜 More than 50 eateries will be participating in Ann Arbor Restaurant Week in mid-June. (A4)

🎶 Starting in June, expect to hear some fabulous a cappella performances around Main Street on the first Tuesday of every month throughout the summer. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

