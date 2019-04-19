Mighty Good Coffee closing jolts community; White Lotus Farms fire; Water Hill Music Fest saved?

Happy Friday!

It was an explosive week in Ann Arbor, with beloved local businesses catching on fire in both the literal and figurative sense. The former being White Lotus Farms and the latter being Mighty Good Coffee, which announced in a letter to its baristas that unionized that it will be closing all four of its locations by the end of summer. Its Main Street location will be the first to close its doors today.

In yet another incident, Ann Arbor Welding caused an evacuation of the area surrounding Carpenter Road last Friday after several propane tanks exploded and shook buildings as far as the west side of town. And this was just in Ann Arbor. It pains me to even bring up the images of Notre Dame burning in Paris this week.

What's been happening:

🐐 As mentioned above, a building at White Lotus Farms caught fire on Monday. Luckily no one was hurt, including their famous baby goats that are born this time of year. (A4)

🎸 Sonic Lunch announced its 2019 lineup this week and some pretty big names are headed our way. See who will be playing the free concerts at Liberty Plaza and Division. (A4)

🎶 Meet the local baker who is trying to save the Water Hill Music Fest. It will look different this year, but on the first Sunday in May, many will be relieved to know that Water Hill will once again erupt in song. (A4)

🛴 Soon the Bird scooters will be a thing of the past. Never were a fan of the things? Don't celebrate too soon. Another service called Spin is rolling into town. (MLive)

🌼 The Leslie Science & Nature Center has unveiled plans for an inclusive Nature Playscape on its grounds to be completed in 2020 and parents are thrilled. (A4)

🚆 See what it would take for a train connecting Ann Arbor, Detroit and Toledo to become a reality. (Detroit Free Press)

Fun to know:

⚾ Two U-M lecturers walk into a room and their student is late. Sounds like the beginning of a joke, but thanks to said student's tardiness, these guys ended up writing a book about sports together for the heck of it. (A4)

🥗 YUM. See this list of the best eateries to grab a vegetarian or vegan bite in town. (Eater Detroit)

🌳 Local park and nature experts offered up their five favorite hiking spots in Washtenaw County and The Arb made the list. (Concentrate)

Feature interview of the week:

"We have this rickshaw from the streets of Kathmandu to the streets of Ann Arbor and it sits in my garage. It is the coolest thing you ever saw." - Heather O'Neal, co-owner of The Himalayan Bazaar

