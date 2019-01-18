MLK's little-known visit to Ann Arbor; UM gymnastics damage control; farewell, Grillcheezerie

Happy Friday!

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and I came across an unusual story this time last year that involved a chance encounter by a digital curator at the University of Michigan's Bentley Historical Library with some rare photos of King at UM's Hill Auditorium. Once the photos came to light, the revelations of his visit and chain of events that followed are fascinating.

According to records, while King's speech on campus was not documented, he told students "We must learn to live together as brothers or we will die together as fools."

More details of events taking place Monday that honor the slain civil rights leader's life and legacy below.

Stay warm this weekend, the first big winter storm of the season is headed our way ❄

-Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🤸‍♀️ In a strange turn of events, UM's athletic director, Warde Manuel, announced the firing of ex-USA gymnastics coach Rhonda Faehn with links to Larry Nassar, just days after he announced her hiring. After a public outcry and making national headlines, he apologized and admitted his decision was "wrong." (A4)

🚘 The city of Ann Arbor released data on a new driver behavior report earlier this month, revealing that 844 citations were issued by the Ann Arbor Police Department, which led to a rise in stopping for pedestrians. But police don't think their presence was solely responsible for pedestrian safety increases. (Michigan Daily)

🧀 The tiny sandwich joint on Packard that sounded anything but healthy, Grillcheezerie Sandwich Shoppe, has closed its doors for good. (Michigan Daily)

🏈 Legendary Michigan football player Charles Woodson said this week that he is disappointed by the absence of a Wolverine victory over Ohio State under Jim Harbaugh. (The Detroit News)

🎻 With tickets to the 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival virtually sold out for the first night, here's a preview of the stellar artists who will be performing on night two (tickets are still available). (A4)

😮 If you watch one video today, let it be of this new groundbreaking 3D printer developed by UM researchers that prints 100 times faster than a traditional model. (A4)

MLK Day Events:

🎙 See who will be speaking at the 33rd annual MLK Symposium at the University of Michigan. (A4)

🎥 Melina has the details on a free screening of "Selma" at the Michigan Theater and commemorative events at the Ann Arbor District Library on Monday. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.