New Ann Arbor video series; Schlissel is ordered to court; Inside U-M's Robotics Lab

This week was an exciting one for me, since we launched a video series we've been quietly working on about women in tech in Ann Arbor. In A4 Minutes, I sit down with founders, accelerator directors and community organizers who share their insights and experiences in Ann Arbor's booming tech ecosystem.

It will be airing on #TechTuesdays

What's been happening:

⚖ University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been ordered to court to discuss a sexual misconduct case against a student. (A4)

🚔 The man accused of holding a knife to a 7-year-old girl's throat in front of her mother in a Meijer parking lot in Pittsfield Township this week appeared in court Thursday. (A4)

👋 The city of Ann Arbor is hosting a public reception next week to meet its three final candidates for police chief. (A4)

💊 Meet the doctor who started Beyond Primary Care on Packard St., a clinic that's disrupting the traditional health care model by offering affordable unlimited visits. (Concentrate)

🤝 The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, with help from the Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor North and Ypsilanti, have surpassed their goal in raising meals for Food Gatherers to fight summer hunger in Washtenaw County. (A4)

⛔ Roughly 1,800 gallons of untreated sewage water flowed into a section of the Arb yesterday. So there's that. (Michigan Daily)

Fun to know:

🐥 Ann Arbor firefighters rescued a group of ducklings from a storm sewer this week, and the pictures are adorable. (A4)

🤖 Ever wonder what happens at U-M's Robotics Lab? We went inside to see for ourselves. Watch the video. (A4)

🎾 The U.S. Tennis Association named Ann Arbor Rec & Ed its organization of the year, and I think we can all agree it is well-deserved. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

