New street food coming to town; Ann Arbor top city for women in tech; meet A2's 'strip mall stars'

Last week, I met up with the owners of Logan Restaurant, Ryan and Thad Gillies, in their newest space on West Liberty just around the corner from Downtown Home and Garden. In a few weeks, their affordable, chef-inspired fast food concept Chow Asian Street Food will open. Here's a preview of the menu and why they decided to launch something completely new.

Oh, and Michigan could expect a weather "bomb" this weekend. What's that about?

⚖ Retired postal worker Richard Fortune, 71, was found murdered in his home on Lillian Road Wednesday. Hear what his neighbors are saying as police try to track down suspects. (A4)

🗣 As the University of Michigan revises its policy on free speech following a lawsuit, many students are voicing concerns over the prohibition of removing hate speech that appears in residence halls. "Freedom of speech does not include hate speech of any type," said a student. (The Detroit News)

💵 Ann Arbor is one of the best cities in America for female startup founders to raise capital. (A4)

🎸 Did you know that John Lennon and Stevie Wonder played at Crisler Center in 1971 during a "Freedom Rally" for jailed political activist John Sinclair, which led to the creation of Hash Bash? Watch the video. (A4)

🍻 Here's a great piece that shines a spotlight on the businesses thriving in strip malls in A2. (Concentrate)

🎨 Are you or someone you know an artist? Submit up to two artworks for the chance to be featured at Concordia University Ann Arbor's juried art show, sell your art and win prizes. (A4)

💬 Quote along to the cult classic "The Princess Bride" at the State Theatre Friday night. (A4)

📖 The 32nd annual Storytelling Festival returns to The Ark on Saturday. (A4)

⛸ Get a preview of Ann Arbor's youth and U-M's collegiate synchronized skating team programs at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday before they head to nationals next week. (A4)

"We have lived here 21 years. We were a little bit aware of the history, but with the beauty of the internet, we found out so much more. He had tomatoes and eggs thrown at him; he was harassed. But he called out all the churches, and this is a time where a lot of churches had split over slavery." - Bethany Steinberg, current owner of abolitionist the Rev. Guy Beckley's historic home on Pontiac Trail

