North Campus turkey-gate; ArborBike set to return in June; a tour of AADL's archives

Happy Friday!

Can we talk about this turkey that is wreaking havoc around North Campus? After our story was published, residents took to social media to share their encounters with the aggressive bird -- who knew he had chased so many people?

Then rumors began that he was killed Wednesday on Huron Parkway when hit by a car. But video has apparently emerged (I have yet to see it) that shows he is alive and well. Either way, this entire saga brought some much-needed comic relief to the week. Thank you, Ann Arbor.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What's been happening:

🚴‍♀️ Big news for public transit today: The temporarily retired ArborBike bike share program is coming back in June and we have all the details. (A4)

🎻 End of an era: The executive director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced she is retiring after 25 years of service. (A2SO)

💓 On Monday, middle schoolers from Slauson delivered handmade puzzle cubes to Mott Children's Hospital and it made our hearts explode. (A4)

📱 Staying with pediatric patients, in this week's episode of A4 Minutes, I sat down with the founder of Spellbound -- a company that designs augmented reality experiences for children undergoing medical treatments. (A4)

🤝 Ozone House will be celebrating 50 years and the pending opening of a new 'forever home' it is building in Ypsilanti at a June 2 event. (A4)

📰 We recently toured the Ann Arbor District Library's archives and picked the archives manager's brain over what they contain and the challenges they face as collectors age. (A4)

Fun to know:

👀 Catch some high-speed roller derby action Saturday at Buhr Park. (A4)

🛶 On Sunday, Huron River Day returns. Enjoy $5 kayak and canoe rentals, the annual boat show and much more. (A4)

☕ The UMMA Cafe will be opening soon. Here's what you need to know. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"I’d rather grow at a slower pace and maintain quality than suddenly have to worry about how I’m going to sell it before it goes bad." - Teo Watson-Ahlbrandt, Founder of Edelbrau Brewing Co.

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.