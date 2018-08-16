Parting with Aretha; meet Ladiesman Leo; your weekend plans

ANN ARBOR - As another week comes to an end, this week felt like it was stretched and turned upside down with the news of Aretha Franklin's passing. It felt so sudden, yet initial news from her family that she was gravely ill on Monday gave us a few days to process the news.

This weekend at the Ann Arbor Blues Festival, I'm sure we're going to hear some moving tributes to the 'Queen of Soul' since some of the musicians share a personal connection with the late diva.

Blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland's father, Johnny Copeland, was a member of a band at a local soul club that backed Franklin's shows in Houston. Copeland herself has been compared to a young Franklin.

Detroit native and Grammy-nominated singer Janiva Magness has said Franklin is one of her biggest musical influences.

I look forward to seeing who pays tribute and how.

What’s been happening:

The City of Ann Arbor appointed a new assistant city administrator this week (or ACA as they call it for short). It's a new role and includes overseeing government relations, working with resident groups and more. (A4)

Matt revealed the impressive fall lineup for the 'Literati Bookstore Series.' All the events are ticketed and include visits by former Secretary of State John Kerry and former White House photographer Pete Souza. (A4)

Read about the history of Morris dancing, how Ann Arborites got the bug and where you can take part year-round. (Pulp)

A little while back, we noticed a cute, fluffy Samoyed puppy named "Ladiesman Leo" follow us on Instagram. Intrigued, Sarah caught up with his humans who are behind his internet fame. (A4)

Looking for something to do on Saturday? Head over to The Big House for a chance to do yoga with 1,000+ people on the field or watch Jaws while bobbing in Fuller Park pool. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"We didn’t have a facility, so the joke was that volunteers would have to leave really elaborate notes about where their truck was parked because we’d have to find parking in Kerrytown."



- Eileen Spring, CEO and President of Food Gatherers, talks about the early days

Buy art to support Ann Arbor Art Fair:

A4 collaborated with local artist Jocelyn Edin recently at the Art Fair. Edin is no stranger to the arts community in town. She's designed several posters for the Ann Arbor Folk Festival and is designing the artwork for the new doors at The Ark.

She painted two plein air scenes at the fair on Liberty St. and State St. which are now on auction. All proceeds go back to the four organizations that put on the event each year.

Looking ahead:

Next Wednesday I'll be on Live in the D with the owner of a boutique bakery in town. She's going to teach Tati and I how to decorate like pros.

Next week is also the final week before University of Michigan students return for the fall semester, so enjoy the fleeting days of plentiful street parking and a Solo cup-free Hill Street.

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

