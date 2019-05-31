Peonies in bloom; U-M welcomes Juwan Howard; African American Festival + Taste of Ann Arbor

The first blooms of the season on May 29, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

It's been a week full of mixed emotions and mixed weather. Is it summer yet? Michigan can't seem to decide.

Last weekend, tragedy struck when three people were killed in a head-on collision on M-14 near Ford Road in the early hours of Saturday morning. Howard Moore, an assistant basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin lost his wife and daughter when a wrong-way driver struck the family's vehicle. Moore and his son survived the crash. The incident sent shock waves through Ann Arbor and basketball programs and university communities across the country as messages of support came pouring in.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's newest basketball coach, former Fab Five great Juwan Howard, cried tears of joy while he was officially welcomed at Crisler Center on Thursday. Watch his emotional press conference.

🌸 University of Michigan's famous peony garden has begun its annual bloom. Here's what you need to know if you want to visit. (A4)

🏈 Michigan Football released six game times of its 2019 season, and its first home game is a night game. (A4)

📱 Ann Arbor SPARK's annual a2Tech360 returns June 2 through June 10 with expanded programming. Plus, it's partnered with TheRide this year to provide complimentary bus passes for participants. (Ann Arbor SPARK)

🛍 With Sears' recent closure at Briarwood Mall, who will take over its massive space? Here's a glimpse at the current state of the shopping center. (Ann Arbor Observer)

🎤 The annual African American Downtown Festival is back with a full day of events Saturday. Sarah also caught up with the festival's headlining artist, Ellison, who has performed there the past two years. (A4)

🍕 On Sunday, come hungry to Main Street's annual Taste of Ann Arbor. We'll be around. Come and say hi! (A4)

