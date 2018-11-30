Rockin' for the Hungry; sneak peek at A2's newest watering hole Lo-Fi; weekend holiday bonanza

Happy Friday!

What's been happening:

🤲 Food Gatherers, ann arbor's 107one and Kroger's annual food and funds drive Rockin' for the Hungry is running through Sunday. This year, the organizers announced an online silent auction with some cool items for sale. (A4)

💔 The Michigan Marching Band lost an icon Saturday when its longtime director of operations, Maggie St. Clair, passed away suddenly. According to the band, "Maggie touched the lives of thousands of individuals within the University community." (Freep)

🤷 Did you know that the University of Michigan could have been in Toledo, Ohio, if history had played out differently? (Toledo Blade)

🏡 Staying with U-M, check out this gorgeous Burns Park property that was home to professors, researchers, deans and regents of years past. (A4)

👕 Underground Printing has launched a T-shirt fundraiser for MD Bagel Fragel. It ends Monday. (A4)

🍸 Frequent the bar scene in A2? You'll want to know about Lo-Fi, opening next Friday under Nightcap on Main. Same owners, different vibe. (A4)

Your (holiday) weekend plans:

Did I say holiday? There is so much going on this weekend, it's a bit hard to keep track. Here goes...

🍷 Sarah has the lowdown on tonight's Midnight Madness and Kindlefest -- the one night a year we all spend the evening in the freezing cold sipping mulled wine, petting llamas at Downtown Home and Garden and enjoying carolers in Kerrytown. (A4)

🎺 Another great tradition is Handel's Messiah at Hill Auditorium, happening Saturday and Sunday. (A4)

🎄 A newer tradition is A Manor Christmas at Concordia University Ann Arbor. Come see the decorated, famous Earhart Manor, the Christkindlemarket with great food, drink, shopping and more. While you're there, enjoy holiday songs at the 41st annual Boar's Head Festival. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"I was warned off the job. It’s little known, but I accepted the job, turned it down and then immediately accepted it again." - Susan Pollay, executive director of the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority

