SaveBagelFragel; homelessness in Ann Arbor Public Schools; Food Gatherers turns 30

Happy Friday!

What a week. On Monday, we broke the news that MD Bagel Fragel, a beloved bagel joint on the north side and the last institution to serve Ann Arbor's famous fragels, was ordered to close on short notice due to new property ownership.

What happened next was incredible. The community banded together and less than 24 hours later, MD Bagel Fragel was given an extension to stay an extra month in their space.

Thursday night, loyal customers launched #SaveBagelFragel, a website and GoFundMe campaign to support the owners in their search for a new location.

Enjoy the wintry weekend -- and maybe some fragels!

-Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🤲 It's National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Here's a look at the current status of homeless students in Ann Arbor Public Schools and the key players helping their families. (A4)

🥕 As Food Gatherers celebrates 30 years working to end hunger in Washtenaw County, they say they still have a long way to go. (Concentrate)

🎙 Local artists Jamall Bufford and DaG will be performing at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch tonight at 7 p.m. Sarah caught up with them before their performance. (A4)

⚖ A University of Michigan student has been charged with first-degree murder. (Michigan Daily)

🍻 On the job search for a career in tech? Get the details on the annual Tech Homecoming the night before Thanksgiving. (A4)

Fun to know:

🛍 We tagged along the Main Street Area Association's annual holiday walkaround tour and got the scoop on the great downtown shopping deals this gift-giving season. (A4)

🏈 Speaking of gifts, a new trivia game that tests your knowledge of University of Michigan sports just launched in time for the holidays. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"This city takes you as you are and it finds a place for you." - Patti Smith, author, Ann Arbor historian, organizer

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.