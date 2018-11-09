SNOW!; reflections on Prop A; Common Language Bookstore to close

Happy Friday!

It was a tense week in Ann Arbor. From the debate over Prop A to city council candidates, the elections had many residents on edge.

I think we all enjoy a nice, relaxing - albeit cold - weekend.

✅ Ann Arbor voters passed the proposal for an urban central park on the Library Lot, but it is still a long road ahead and the property's fate remains up in the air as key players organize. (A4)

🎙 So what happens next? Hear from Alan Haber and Jen Eyer, leaders of the respective pro and against campaigns. (WEMU)

🗳 We spoke with first-time voters at the University of Michigan about their experience as they submitted their ballots at Rackham Auditorium. (A4)

📚 It's the end of an era for Common Language Bookstore. Last week, co-owners Keith Orr and Martin Contreras announced they will be closing the "Feminist/LGBT" bookstore at the end of the year. (A4)

❄️ Soon, you will be able to order snow removal services on an app. Read about SnoHub, which has been compared to Uber. (Michigan Daily)

🤲 Next week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County at the Delonis Center is sponsoring events to raise awareness, starting today. (A4)

💔 Are you or someone you know grieving? Sarah has all the details on the free Hope for the Holidays workshop Arbor Hospice is hosting Sunday. (A4)

⛸ Attention military veterans: See all the free events you can enjoy Sunday at Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation areas. (A4)

