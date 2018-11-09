SNOW!; reflections on Prop A; Common Language Bookstore to close

Happy Friday!
What's been happening:
✅ Ann Arbor voters passed the proposal for an urban central park on the Library Lot, but it is still a long road ahead and the property's fate remains up in the air as key players organize. (A4)
🎙 So what happens next? Hear from Alan Haber and Jen Eyer, leaders of the respective pro and against campaigns. (WEMU)
🗳 We spoke with first-time voters at the University of Michigan about their experience as they submitted their ballots at Rackham Auditorium. (A4)
📚 It's the end of an era for Common Language Bookstore. Last week, co-owners Keith Orr and Martin Contreras announced they will be closing the "Feminist/LGBT" bookstore at the end of the year. (A4)
❄️ Soon, you will be able to order snow removal services on an app. Read about SnoHub, which has been compared to Uber. (Michigan Daily)
The weekend ahead:
🤲 Next week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County at the Delonis Center is sponsoring events to raise awareness, starting today. (A4)
💔 Are you or someone you know grieving? Sarah has all the details on the free Hope for the Holidays workshop Arbor Hospice is hosting Sunday. (A4)
⛸ Attention military veterans: See all the free events you can enjoy Sunday at Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation areas. (A4)
Feature interview of the week:
"A really dear friend of mine, her son is allergic to everything. I feel so bad for this poor little kid. I mean, everybody has to have a treat. Everyone. So it’s my job to use the creativity that I have about baking and pastries and the chemistry to come up with something that everyone can eat, and that’s really what I do."
- Keegan Rodgers, People's Food Co-op
