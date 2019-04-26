Snow this weekend; Mighty Good Coffee owners respond; new documentary about Ann Arbor's Commie High

Happy Friday!

What's been happening:

☕ The owners of Mighty Good Coffee released a statement this week on their decision to close their four locations following a labor dispute with their employees. They said "personal family issues" were to blame. (A4)

🥕 Food Gatherers held its first State of Our Plate event to spotlight hunger in Washtenaw County. (A4)

💊 Have old medicine lying around that you don't use anymore? This weekend, the Ann Arbor Police Department will be hosting the Washtenaw County Medication Take Back at St. Francis Catholic School. (A4)

🚦 The University of Michigan has pledged $1.1 million to improve Hoover, Greene and Hill streets. Work will begin next month and run through November. (Michigan Daily)

🚘 Cinetopia Film Festival will be throwing its closing night party at U-M's autonomous vehicle testing facility, Mcity, and we are all about it. (A4)

🏛 The famous red steel sculpture by Mark di Suvero was reinstalled this week outside UMMA after a one-year hiatus. (A4)

🍉 Summer farmers market season is fast approaching. Here's your guide to Washtenaw County's farmers markets. (A4)

Fun to know:

🌌 The Ann Arbor District Library is launching its annual Lobbytorium series in May, which kicks off with Star Wars Fest next weekend (May the 4th ... be with you). (A4)

🎥 Hear from the local filmmaker who made a documentary about Ann Arbor's Community High School that will screen at Cinetopia on May 12 at the Michigan Theater. (WEMU)

🌳 This recent list of the top 10 reasons you should stay in A2 after graduation has us beaming with pride. (Reinhart Realtors)

Feature interview of the week:

"I just thought I would try it and see. It was literally a last minute reaction to the Tinkerhesses' announcement." - Scott Newell, owner of Big City Small World Bakery and the man trying to keep Water Hill Music Fest alive

