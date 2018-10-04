Support local growers; AAPS lead water levels announcement; your guide to trick-or-treating in A2

Flowers at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sept. 30, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Happy Friday!

This has been a fun week, and the weather couldn't have been better.

On Wednesday, I brought the fine folks from Argus Farm Stop and RoosRoast on "Live in the D" to showcase their missions and how a Michigan apple can take many forms. (You'll see what I mean).

Also on Wednesday, we bade farewell to food truck season at Ann Arbor Farmers Market with a gorgeous evening of delicious food, and people were using the added seating in the new plaza as construction in Kerrytown continues.

Have a great weekend and remember it is U-M homecoming so, a) Go Blue! and b) be prepared for traffic when traveling near the Big House or visiting downtown on Saturday.

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

Ann Arbor Public Schools announced that it is taking action to curb lead water levels in schools that had higher than recommended readings. (A4)

An app developed by researchers at U-M's School of Nursing is aimed at reducing the rate of sexual assaults by changing students' behavior. (A4)

Meet the newest theater group in town run by U-M theater students, who are hoping to put on Broadway-quality shows. (Concentrate)

Ahead of the election in November, see who will be speaking at the "Meet the Candidates" forum at Ann Arbor City Club on Oct. 15. (A4)

Fun to know:

Looking to add a furry friend to your family unit? Head on over to Humane Society of Huron Valley's Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for "Kittenpalooza." (A4)

Who doesn't love the Ann Arbor District Library? Get your pencils, er, or smartphones, ready: Sarah has a rundown of AADL's best events this month. (A4)

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is coming to Power Center for two nights of performances this month. Read about the shows and see how you can get tickets (Warning: they are selling fast). (A4)

The city of Ann Arbor announced the trick-or-treat times for this year, and we asked some local parents for the scoop on their favorite areas to take the kids on Halloween eve. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

