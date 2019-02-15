Helping underserved local kids; UM top public university for Fulbrights; Ann Arbor's last townie bar

Happy Friday!

I recently spoke with the founder and director of Telling It, an after-school expressive arts program for underserved youth in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel told me why she was inspired to start the project, and how it grew to become part of a class she teaches at the University of Michigan. She's our feature interview of the week (see below).

🚨 When news broke Sunday that two female students had been violently attacked over the weekend, many were left shaken. Ann Arbor police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man for hitting a young woman unprovoked over the head with a chair at Starbucks on State St. The other attack that occurred in West Park is still under investigation. (A4)

☝ For the 14th year in a row, U-M has held the top spot of public universities to receive the most Fulbright grants. (A4)

🚍 Ann Arbor's very own autonomous vehicle company, May Mobility, raised $22 million this week. (A4)

🎸 The Ark has a whole new look as longtime renovations are finalized. Take a tour and meet the people behind the design. (MLive)

🍻 Learn how Old Town Tavern has survived as the city's "last townie bar." (Concentrate)

🚶 Researchers at U-M recently released this video of how they are teaching autonomous vehicles to predict pedestrian movement in downtown Ann Arbor. (A4)

🎨 The Ann Arbor Art Center's fifth annual Art Now exhibition kicks off tonight. (A4)

🥕 Meet producers, growers and sellers at the annual Local Food Summit at Washtenaw Community College on Saturday. Sarah has all the details. (A4)

👒 Head on over to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on Sunday for The Vintage Market, an upscale pop-up flea market. (A4)

🎶 Whether or not you've seen the film yet, if you're a Queen fan, you won't want to miss belting out your favorite tunes during the Bohemian Rhapsody screening and singalong at Michigan Theater on Sunday. (A4)

