Helping underserved local kids; UM top public university for Fulbrights; Ann Arbor's last townie bar

Happy Friday!
I recently spoke with the founder and director of Telling It, an after-school expressive arts program for underserved youth in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel told me why she was inspired to start the project, and how it grew to become part of a class she teaches at the University of Michigan. She's our feature interview of the week (see below).
Have a wonderful weekend, and for those of you who have Presidents Day off, enjoy it!
- Meredith (@meredith_a4)
What's been happening:
🚨 When news broke Sunday that two female students had been violently attacked over the weekend, many were left shaken. Ann Arbor police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man for hitting a young woman unprovoked over the head with a chair at Starbucks on State St. The other attack that occurred in West Park is still under investigation. (A4)
☝ For the 14th year in a row, U-M has held the top spot of public universities to receive the most Fulbright grants. (A4)
🚍 Ann Arbor's very own autonomous vehicle company, May Mobility, raised $22 million this week. (A4)
🎸 The Ark has a whole new look as longtime renovations are finalized. Take a tour and meet the people behind the design. (MLive)
🍻 Learn how Old Town Tavern has survived as the city's "last townie bar." (Concentrate)
🚶 Researchers at U-M recently released this video of how they are teaching autonomous vehicles to predict pedestrian movement in downtown Ann Arbor. (A4)
Your weekend plans:
🎨 The Ann Arbor Art Center's fifth annual Art Now exhibition kicks off tonight. (A4)
🥕 Meet producers, growers and sellers at the annual Local Food Summit at Washtenaw Community College on Saturday. Sarah has all the details. (A4)
👒 Head on over to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on Sunday for The Vintage Market, an upscale pop-up flea market. (A4)
🎶 Whether or not you've seen the film yet, if you're a Queen fan, you won't want to miss belting out your favorite tunes during the Bohemian Rhapsody screening and singalong at Michigan Theater on Sunday. (A4)
Feature interview of the week:
"I tell my U-M students, we’re not in the business of giving or saving or helping. We’re listening, we’re learning, we’re not preaching and teaching, we’re building rapport. And the experts are always the people we’re serving: the children and the community members."
- Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel, founder and director of Telling It
✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.
Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.