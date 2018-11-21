Thanksgiving leftover solutions; holiday weekend plans; #GivingTuesday

Happy Friday!

MD Bagel Fragel update: I stopped by the shop on Wednesday, which was supposed to be the last day at their Plymouth Road location before loyal customers rallied and got the family-owned business a one-month extension. To my surprise, the bagels were completely sold out by 9 a.m.

Owners Michael and Patricia Rockette told me people have been lining up outside the door -- in the dark -- since 5:15 a.m. every day to get bagels since the story first broke that they were being forced to leave their space.

Hats off to this great community 👏👏

🥕 Food Gatherers is gearing up for its annual Rockin' for the Hungry food and funds drive in partnership with ann arbor's 107one and Kroger. The six-day, live broadcasts kick off on Giving Tuesday. (A4)

🤲 Speaking of Giving Tuesday, here's a list we compiled last year of all the great nonprofits in Ann Arbor and how you can donate. (A4)

🍗 Overwhelmed by the amount of leftovers you have from Thanksgiving? A Washtenaw County food waste specialist explains how you can reduce food waste. (WEMU)

🦌 The city of Ann Arbor will be carrying out non-lethal female deer sterilizations next Wednesday through Friday. Here's what you should know. (A4)

🏅 Three Ann Arbor students came in first place at the World Robot Olympiad in Chiang Mai, Thailand, last weekend. (A4)

⛸ Get out there this weekend for some fun at these Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation facilities and Ann Arbor Farmers Market. (A4)

🎥 Executive director of the Michigan and State theaters, Russ Collins, tells David Fair which films you can catch this holiday weekend at both theaters -- and they offer their predictions for tomorrow's big game against Ohio State. (WEMU)

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

