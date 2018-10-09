This Week in Ann Arbor: Leslie Nature Center, Veterans for Peace, and animator Floyd Norman

View this email in your browser

Here's some events we're looking forward to this week, including fall shopping for pumpkins at Downtown Home and Garden. We just chose one per day trying to appeal to a wide audience. There's a lot more going on, so check out our Community Calendar of local events to map out the week and beyond.

On to the events ...

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Nature Storytime - Magnificent Mammals, 10-11 a.m., $4 to $5

Nature Storytime has many opportunities for you and your little one to explore and appreciate the outdoors, such as live animal visits, hikes, stories, and hands-on activities. This week we will explore what makes mammals unique.

Leslie Science and Nature Center

1831 Traver Road, Ann Arbor, MI Directions

Thursday, Oct. 11

John Lennon Birthday Benefit Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., $20

11th annual concert featuring area musical artists Judy Banker, Jud Branam, Kevin Brown, Annie & Rod Capps, Rochelle Clark, FUBAR, Midwest Territory Band, Aspen Jacobsen, Dave Keeney & Sophia Hanifi, Billy King, John Latini, Dave Roof, Jo Serrapere, Dick Siegel, Emily Slomovits (with more to be added) and emceed by Chris Buhalis. All artists will be performing works of John Lennon on his October birthday, as well as other peace-themed songs.

Proceeds go to the local Chapter of Veterans For Peace for their Peace Scholarship Program which assists college students studying any collegiate level course aimed at conflict resolution or peace studies.

The Ark, 316 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI, Directions

Friday, Oct. 12

An Evening with Legendary Animator Floyd Norman, 4:30 p.m.

Floyd Norman was the first African-American animator at Disney, hired first to work on the 1959 film Sleeping Beauty. Over the span of his sixty-year career, Norman had a hand in blockbuster titles such as The Jungle Book, Monsters Inc, and Mulan. At 80 years old, Norman continues to animate, working as a storyboard artist on Cartoon Network's Robot Chicken. Norman is the 2002 recipient of a Winsor McCay Award for "recognition of lifetime or career contributions to the art of animation" and was named a Disney Legend in 2007. 4:30 pm: Screening of Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (Documentary, 94 min.) 6:00 pm: Q&A with Floyd Norman Presented by the Penny Stamps School of Art & Design and sponsored by UMMA, An Evening with Legendary Animator Floyd Norman is a U-M Diversity Week Event.

University of Michigan Museum of Art, 525 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI, Directions

Saturday, Oct. 13

Coloring with Cats, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10

Enjoy cat "zen," de-stress and help homeless cats from our community. Coloring and petting cats is the most relaxing way to spend your time! We'll provide snacks, soft drinks and coloring supplies, but you can also bring in non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and coloring supplies of your own, if you wish. Registration required as space is limited. Ages 12 and up.

Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center, 5245 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI, Directions

Sunday, Oct. 14

Trick or Treat on the River, 12-5 p.m., $20/boat

Spend the afternoon enjoying the haunting fall beauty of the Huron River and trick or treating by canoe or kayak. As you paddle up and down Gallup Pond, you will encounter creatures handing out treats and candy. Feel free to join in and dress up. Bring a bag for your candy and keep an eye out for swamp monsters and pirates!

Fee: $20/boat, no preregistration required, all ages welcome (children must be one year or older). Rain date is Oct. 21; check our website for updates http://www.a2gov.org/canoe. Contact Information: Cheryl Saam, 734.794.6240, csaam@a2gov.org

Location: Gallup Park Canoe Livery, 3000 Fuller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI

