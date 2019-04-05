U-M alumna makes history as Chicago mayor; the billboard seen round MI; epic weekend in Ann Arbor

Happy Friday!

After a few cold days, the weather is finally warming up this weekend, which is to everyone's benefit because there is SO.MUCH.GOING.ON. From FoolMoon and FestiFools to Hash Bash, U-M football open practice, the Big House 5K and Brick Bash LEGO Family Expo at Skyline, this is one of those unicorn weekends where -- dare I say it -- there's too much going on.

🗳 University of Michigan alumna Lori Lightfoot made history this week when she became the first openly gay, black female mayor of Chicago. (A4)

🎙 U-M President Schlissel announced Monday that the university is making a bid to host a 2020 presidential debate -- an event that comes with a $2.5 million price tag. (A4)

🏀 Have you seen the Bank of Ann Arbor billboard that everyone's talking about? You know, the one that says "This Week, We Bleed Green" in support of the MSU Spartans in the Final Four? See how people are reacting. (A4)

🌿 Take a look inside medical cannabis dispensary Om of Medicine, which aims to set itself apart when it comes to patient experience. (A4)

🚧 Remember that crazy weekend ahead? Here are the streets that will be affected by all the festivities. (A4)

🏛 The Clements Library in the heart of U-M's campus is one of the top American history collections in the world. Learn about its history and how you can take a tour. (A4)

🎧 Apparently, Ann Arbor has a world-class DJ scene, and if that's your thing, you should check it out. (Concentrate)

📖 Local influencer Patti Smith sat down with Ann Arbor-based author Camille Noe Pagan to discuss her newest book, "I'm Fine and Neither Are You," and it's what every working mom needs right now. (Pulp)

"I thought, 'OK, we have to start teaching people about what this medicinal substance is.' Somebody had to say, ‘What is this all about? Is it as safe as people think it is? Or is it as effective?'" - Gus Rosania, PhD, professor in the College of Pharmacy who teaches U-M's first class on cannabis

