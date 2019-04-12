Ann Arbor measles scare; Kerrytown BookFest canceled; U-M Museum of Natural History opens Sunday

Happy Friday!

I think it's safe to say we are in the showers phase of April, but that means May flowers, right? It was a busy week in Ann Arbor, so I'm going to launch right into what's been happening.

What's been happening:

💉 Washtenaw County announced that this week's suspected measles case has been cleared. According to the JCC of Greater Ann Arbor, the child in question had a reaction to the vaccine, which was mistaken for an outbreak of the measles and is not contagious. (A4)

🔥 Explosions Thursday at Ann Arbor Welding Supply on Carpenter Road rocked buildings and cars that were miles away after several propane tanks caught fire. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and Pittsfield Township firefighters let the tanks burn themselves off. (A4)

🌌 The woman responsible for capturing the first-ever photo of a black hole this week, Katie Bouman, is a University of Michigan alumna. (Mix 95.7)

📚 Kerrytown BookFest has been canceled this year due to financial and volunteer issues. This would have been its 17th year. (A4)

👀 The University of Michigan's Museum of Natural History re-opens on Sunday. We got a sneak peek with the museum's director Amy Harris. (A4)

🍅 Speaking of history, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will celebrate 100 years this summer. Market manager Stephanie Willette told us how the market has changed over the years and how she plans to celebrate the major milestone. (A4)

🌬 The 48th annual Hash Bash last Saturday was a major party, celebrating the first time pot has been legal in Michigan since 1972. According to U-M police, no arrests were made at the event. (A4)

Your weekend plans:

💥 Love comics? Cartoonist and illustrator Michael DeForge will have a reading at Vault of Midnight on Saturday. (A4)

🎻 The U-M Life Sciences Orchestra is playing a free concert Sunday at Hill Auditorium. (A4)

🎙 Comedian Max Amini is bringing his Authentically Absurd Tour to The Ark on Saturday. Staying at The Ark, popular indie folk group Darlingside will be playing the venue on Sunday. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"I understand the logistics and growing pains and the struggle of starting a business. I see it all the time when we design. So I was like, 'Can I come on board?'" - Lisa Sauve, principal of Synecdoche Design on partnering with her client IVEY Salon, which just opened on S. Fourth Ave.

