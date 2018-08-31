Uncovering Underground Railroad sites; vote for public art; Dancing in the Streets is back

Photo: Meredith Bruckner



It's the last day of August, and as we approach the unofficial end of summer, I must admit I'm excited for fall. How about you?

This week, I wrote about the Journey to Freedom tour that visits known Underground Railroad stops in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. It is a nationally recognized tour and has been in operation by the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County for nearly two decades.

The museum is hoping to open its permanent location on Pontiac Trail next year, a known route on the Underground Railroad and where several influential Ann Arbor abolitionists lived.

Wishing you and yours a wonderful Labor Day weekend,

- Meredith (meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

It's move-in week at the University of Michigan and nearly 10,000 students are moving to campus over a three-day period. One of our readers described the university's system as a "well-oiled machine." See which traffic routes and parking will be affected through 11 p.m. tonight. (A4)

Ann Arbor's WCBN-FM 88.3 got a new transmitter this week. The station, run by University of Michigan students, has been trying for more than a decade to triple its broadcast range. (Concentrate)

Voting is now open for the PowerArt! 2018 semifinalists. Submit your vote for your top 8 vinyl artwork designs to be wrapped around traffic boxes downtown. (A4)

I sat down with the co-founders of TrueJob, one of whom is a U-M grad who started the company in response to his frustrating online job search. They shared what it's like to be a startup in Ann Arbor. (A4)

Staying with tech, listen to the founders of the only registered tech co-op in Michigan, the Ann Arbor-based Sassafras Tech Collective. (Michigan Radio)

Feature interview of the week:

Your weekend plans:

Check out the latest Cinema Chat where Russ Collins, executive director of the Michigan and State Theaters, tells you which new films you can catch on the big screen this weekend. (WEMU)

Dancing in the Streets is one of those events that makes Ann Arbor so, so lovable. Sarah previewed what you can expect at Sunday's event. (A4)

Looking ahead:

Next week, we'll be in Kerrytown BookFest mode.

In the meantime, check out five books to get you ready and which local writers to see on Sept. 9.

Stay tuned next week for another roundup of local news, happenings and insights!

Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.