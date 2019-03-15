Water Hill Music Fest blues; Ann Arbor tornado warning; A2SO brings back 'The Music of Harry Potter'

Happy Friday!

How about yesterday's tornado warning? I was in Kerrytown when the National Weather Service sent out the push alert and the sirens began. People were either pacing around looking up at the sky or rushing to their cars. It was all pretty eerie, but luckily the area seemed to escape the storm unscathed.

In other news, the founders of the beloved Water Hill Music Fest announced they are calling it quits this year. Paul and Claire Tinkerhess say it has been a struggle to keep it going due to personal reasons and concerns over public safety, as well as maintaining its noncommercial vibe. Will somebody else pick up the torch? Or is this funky neighborhood festival gone forever? I guess we'll see what happens on the first Sunday in May.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

What's been happening:

🎙 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Twitter on Monday that she will be delivering the University of Michigan commencement address on May 4. (A4)

💧 This month, no 1,4-dioxane was detected in the city's drinking water or samples from the Huron River at Barton Pond. This came after levels of the contaminant were detected in February in both water sources. Monthly independent lab testing will continue. (City of Ann Arbor)

🍻 A Michigan restaurateur with a history of opening hip eateries in redeveloped properties reportedly has his eyes on Ann Arbor's Fingerle Lumber. (Detroit Metro Times)

🏥 St. Joseph Mercy Hospital has been named a Top 100 Hospital in the nation for the 10th time. (A4)

🎞 The 57th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival is right around the corner. Here are some highlights to look forward to at this year's event. (A4)

Your weekend plans:

🍀 It's St. Patrick's Day weekend. Here's your guide to the top festivities in A2. (A4)

🦉 The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is playing its wildly popular concert "The Music of Harry Potter" at the Michigan Theater. (A4)

🌸 If flowers are your thing -- or more specifically orchids -- check out the Ann Arbor Orchid Society Festival at Matthaei Botanical Gardens this weekend. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"We plan on continuing to operate Aut Bar as an LGBTQ establishment and continue the community involvement and sponsorships that Martin and Keith have devoted so much time and energy to building." - Micah Bartelme, president of BarStars Group, which recently purchased Aut Bar, other properties in Braun Court

