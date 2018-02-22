What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Feb. 20: 'Price is Right Live' at the Michigan

Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Michigan/Mellon research colloquium - The Michigan/Mellon Project on the Egalitarian Metropolis brings together designers and humanities scholars to discuss questions of urbanism, equity, privatization, and the common good. The project is co-directed by Robert Fishman, Professor of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Matthew Biro, Professor of Art History. (10 a.m., Michigan Union)

Food Literacy for All: Kimberly Seals Allers - Food Literacy for All is a community-academic partnership course at the University of Michigan. Structured as an evening lecture series, Food Literacy for All features different guest speakers each week to address diverse challenges and opportunities of both domestic and global food systems. (6:30 p.m., Angell Hall - Aud B)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

Launch event for Scott Seegert and John Martin - Presented by James Patterson's new children's imprint, "Sci-Fi Junior High" is a gleefully illustrated space adventure that is a laugh on every page. Authors Scott Seegert and John Martin will be at the event. (7 p.m., Nicola's Books)

Fiction at Literati: Thisbe Nissen - Novelist Thisbe Nissen will read and discuss her latest book, "Our Lady of the Prairie." The book is about a professor whose calmish Midwestern life gives way to a vortex of crises and her attempts to salvage the pieces without going to pieces herself. (7 p.m., Literati Bookstore)

"The Price Is Right Live" - "The Price Is Right Live" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like plinko, cliffhangers, the big wheel and the fabulous showcase. (7:30 p.m., Michigan Theater)

