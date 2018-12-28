Year in review: Our top stories of 2018 are...

Signs supporting and opposing Proposal A appear outside the polling place at Clague Middle School on Nov. 6, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Happy Friday!

It's the last newsletter of 2018 and in honor of that, I've dug up (and dusted off) our top eight stories of the year.

From saying goodbye to integral members of our community as well as longtime businesses, to smashing tech company successes and passionate activism, 2018 in Ann Arbor was a year for the books.

So in no particular order, here goes:

🔩 Ace Barnes Hardware named a 2018 "Coolest Hardware Store"

This was a big deal for the Barnes family, who have been in business on Ann Arbor's west side since 1939. Why? Because they were one of three stores chosen out of the 5,000 Ace Hardwares around the world as a "Coolest Hardware Store" this year. I caught up with Rita and Bridgett Barnes, the mother and daughter co-owners who are responsible for the shop's fabulous housewares section and who offer a warm family welcome to everyone who walks in the door.

✊ In pictures: Ann Arbor's March for our Lives

A month after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that took the lives of 17 students and educators, hundreds of residents gathered at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School to participate in March for Our Lives and demand stricter gun control.

☕ End of the fragel?

This story touched the hearts of loyal customers and community members when word got out that the family-owned MD Bagel Fragel on the north side was being forced out of its space by a new landlord. GoFundMe and Underground Printing T-shirt campaigns arose to raise money for a move to a new location. MD Bagel Fragel's last day was Dec. 20. We'll keep you updated on any developments in the new year.

💵 Duo Security's massive year

Duo made Ann Arbor tech history when it became the first local startup to gain unicorn status with a $1.17 billion valuation at the end of 2017. But 2018 had bigger plans for the cybersecurity startup when Cisco acquired it for $2.3 billion. Again, these aren't numbers we hear often in Ann Arbor and it has given this burgeoning tech town some serious clout.

📚 Farewell to Aunt Agatha's, Common Language bookstores

Ann Arborites love their brick and mortar bookstores, so when news came that two of its oldest stores were closing for good, many were surprised and saddened. Aunt Agatha's Mystery Bookshop closed in August and was open for 26 years on 213 S. 4th Ave. Here's my interview with co-owner Robin Agnew on how she and husband Jamie got their start and what led to their closure. Common Language, one of the last remaining LGBTQ bookstores in the country, will also be closing its doors Monday.

📰 Mary Morgan makes her exit

Another loss for the town, the journalist-turned-nonprofit director worked for decades to report on civic matters and encourage civic engagement. After working for the Ann Arbor News, Morgan co-launched the Ann Arbor Chronicle with her husband Dave Askins, and later the CivCity Initiative. Here's a chat I had with Mary back in 2017, and here's a great Q&A by Concentrate's managing editor Patrick Dunn, in which she reflects on her time in Ann Arbor.

☑ Prop A passes

The November midterms were heated, to say the least, largely due to the divisive downtown park proposal on the Ann Arbor ballot. In the weeks leading up to the vote, it was an unavoidable topic on social media, in the news and on signs around town. The 'against' campaign ran a savvy effort to urge voters to 'Vote No on Prop A,' but it wasn't enough. The proposal passed with 53 percent of the vote.

💔 Homelessness in Ann Arbor Public Schools

Experts call childhood homelessness an 'invisible issue,' since it can go unnoticed at school -- and it comes as a shock to many in this affluent community to learn just how prevalent it is. I met with the central figures combating the issue and learned what the reality is for families in transition in Ann Arbor.

- Meredith (@meredith_a4)

