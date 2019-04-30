Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 24, 2019

Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail

The justice system was built to assume people are innocent until proven guilty, but thousands of Metro Detroiters who have been arrested but haven't been convicted may not see it that way.

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union claims people who can't afford bail are being treated unfairly, and going to jail can have many unintended negative consequences.

Lawsuit: Breakthrough Towing overcharging customers in Detroit, Hamtramck

A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday against Breakthrough Towing, as well as its new alter ego, Magic Towing.

The lawsuit has been assigned to Judge Avern Cohn in the United States Court for the Eastern District. The complaint alleges that Breakthrough Towing engages in illegal and rogue towing practices, typically charging in excess of $400 in cash for customers of local businesses in Detroit and Hamtramck to get their vehicles back.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

