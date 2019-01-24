Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Jan. 24, 2019

Fake water department workers scam 86-year-old

Warren police are seeking two men who pretended to be with the city water department to scam an 86-year-old woman out of more than $1,000.

The victim said a man came to her door and said he was with the water department. She let him inside her home in the area of Hoover Road and Masonic once he flashed a badge when she asked for identification.

"He said it would cost $900 to fix that day," she said.

Victim chases shooter with gun drawn

Authorities said the shooter, 25, and the victim, Ali Salman, 34, of Dearborn, were arguing over a parking space at the Marathon gas station in the 28470 block of Michigan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.