50 days until Michigan football: Here's what the starting offense, defense will look like

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The countdown to Michigan football is heating up, as Friday marks 50 days until the Wolverines take the field against Middle Tennessee State at the Big House.

Michigan is expected to open the season as a top 10 team after finishing 10-3 in 2018. Jim Harbaugh is entering his fifth season at the helm, and Michigan has been a legitimate Big Ten championship contender in three of his four years.

Michigan lost starters at running back, tight end, right tackle, cornerback, safety, linebacker and both defensive ends this offseason, so there will be plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball.

