A look back at Michigan's past 5 NCAA tournament trips

The University of Michigan men's basketball team has made two trips to the NCAA National Championship game in the past six years.

They fell short in both appearances, first to Louisville in 2013 and again to Villanova in 2018. Michigan's only men's basketball national championship came in 1989 when they defeated Seton Hall in overtime.

Michigan experienced a tournament drought between 1999 and 2008. However, the team started an annual strong showing at "the dance" in 2013. Since 2013, the Wolverines have made it to at least the Elite Eight round of the tournament three times and the Sweet Sixteen round four times.

They missed the tournament in 2015 but reappeared a year later.

Here's a quick look back at how coach John Beilein's team has done in the tournament since 2013:

