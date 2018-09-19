Country's No. 1 safety recruit, 5-star Daxton Hill, commits to Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 1 safety in the 2019 recruiting class, Daxton Hill, committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday evening.

Hill made the announcement on Twitter.

As a five-star recruit, Hill is the No. 12 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Hill chose the Wolverines over a host of other elite programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Texas, Penn State, Washington and Southern Cal.

He also had a scholarship offer from Michigan's next opponent, Nebraska, which will visit Ann Arbor this weekend.

Hill fits a major need for Michigan, which has had inconsistent safety play even throughout Don Brown's tenure of elite defenses. Senior captain Tyree Kinnel will also depart after this season.

The Wolverines now have two five-star commits in the 2019 class, with Hill joining defensive end Chris Hinton -- the No. 24 player in the nation. Jim Harbaugh has also gotten commitments from 10 four-star players and 11 three-star players.

With 23 players committed, Michigan owns the No. 7 recruiting class in the country and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten.

