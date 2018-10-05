Getting ready for Michigan football vs. Maryland? We've got you covered!

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It's been a busy week for Michigan football: The Wolverines survived a close call at Northwestern, announced a night game against Wisconsin and prepared for a homecoming game against Maryland.

Everybody's excited for a ranked matchup under the lights next week, but Michigan has to get past the pesky Terrapins first.

From the largest comeback in the Jim Harbaugh era to the quest for a fifth-straight victory, ClickOnDetroit has Michigan football covered for you this week!

Should you be concerned about Michigan's performance at Northwestern?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with referees during a game against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Let's face it: Michigan wasn't very good last weekend. Falling behind 17-0 against a team that lost to Akron and Duke in its last two games wasn't the start Harbaugh had in mind.

Was it just an isolated issue? Is it a continuation of Michigan's road struggles? More importantly, will the penalties EVER end?

We took another look at the game and came away with some reasons to be worried and some reasons to be optimistic about Michigan going forward. (Spoiler: QB Shea Patterson gave us a taste of something new.)

Read the full story here.

3 players emerging as true weapons in passing attack

Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones celebrates a touchdown catch against SMU on Sept. 15, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan has a passing game? Michigan has a passing game!

The offense was difficult to watch last season, but it's been much better with Patterson under center. He's already developed a strong connection with his three favorite targets.

Donovan Peoples-Jones highlights a trio that has combined for 43 catches, 591 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

If these three continue to improve, and others get into the mix (Tarik Black?) Michigan's passing attack could really improve.

Read the full story here.

Michigan's to-do list in final test before 3 ranked matchups

Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus and Chase Winovich celebrate during Michigan's win over Nebraska. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We've been looking forward to Michigan's games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State since the moment the Notre Dame game ended. But the Wolverines have business to take care of this weekend.

If Michigan survives against Maryland, it will be ranked in the top 15 (at least) heading into that three-game stretch. But more importantly, there are ways Michigan needs to actually improve against Maryland to have a chance against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

It starts with getting healthy -- will Rashan Gary and Chris Evans play? -- and ends with cleaning up some of the issues we saw in the Northwestern game.

Read the full story here.

Maryland might be Michigan's toughest test since Notre Dame

Karan Higdon #22 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball to score a first quarter touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Northwestern game was tough because it was on the road, but Maryland might be the best team Michigan has seen since Notre Dame.

Sure, Maryland lost to Temple a few weeks ago. But it also beat a ranked team in Texas. And stomped an undefeated Minnesota team.

It's the definition of a trap game, as Michigan is coming off an emotional comeback victory and looking ahead to a night game against Wisconsin.

Michigan can't afford to struggle out of the gates again.

Read the full story here.

5 breakout candidates for Michigan against Maryland

Jim Harbaugh leads his team to the field before a game against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Sept. 29, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan has gotten plenty of unexpected contributions this season, but some players still haven't broken out.

From Khaleke Hudson, who's been ejected twice for targeting, to Sean McKeon, who led the team in catches last season, Michigan is waiting for these five players to get back on track.

The next three games will be huge tests for Michigan, so this weekend would be a good time for some breakout performances.

Read the full story here.

Wisconsin matchup will be a night game

It won't come as a huge surprise, but Michigan announced its game against Wisconsin will be the first home night game of the year at the Big House.

There have been some special night games at Michigan Stadium, most notably the 2011 win over Notre Dame. With both teams likely to be ranked in the top 15 heading into the game, next week should be electric in Ann Arbor.

Will Michigan improve on its 4-1 record in home night games?

Read the full story here.

