Michigan basketball faces much tougher road to this year's Final Four

Jordan Poole celebrates with Zavier Simpson during Michigan's game against Florida in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For the third season in a row, Michigan basketball is among the final 16 teams left in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines punched their Sweet 16 ticket with wins over Montana and Florida in the first two rounds, but the road to the Final Four in Minneapolis is about to get much tougher.

Last season, Michigan basketball caught a few breaks en route to the national championship games. Houston, a No. 6 seed and the No. 18 team in Kenpom, was the highest-ranked team Michigan played before running into Villanova.

Michigan played Texas A&M, Florida State and Loyola Chicago in its final three wins, and all three ranked outside the top 25 in Kenpom.

This year, with most of the top seeds winning the opening weekend, Michigan will have to take a more traditional route.

