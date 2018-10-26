Michigan football: A win over Michigan State, national title dreams and 7 straight victories

Devin Bush and Lawrence Marshall carry the Paul Bunyan Trophy off the field after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There's no game to cover this weekend, but there's still plenty to discuss as Michigan football eyes a run at the Big Ten title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

The Wolverines have won seven straight games and are coming off a victory over Michigan State in the latest chapter of the heated rivalry.

Let's take a dive into this week's Michigan football coverage on ClickOnDetroit!

Dominant win over Michigan State

Michigan turns near-disaster into massive win

When Michigan fumbled on back-to-back possessions, gave up a trick-play touchdown and found itself tied with Michigan State in the third quarter, things were looking iffy.

MSU has often taken advantage of talented Michigan teams due to strange plays and circumstances, and it looked like that could happen once again.

But this Michigan team proved it can overcome adversity, scoring a pair of touchdowns to escape East Lansing with a win.

What does that say about a program that has struggled in those exact situations for so long?

Read the full story here.

Michigan-MSU has turned into one of the sport's best rivalries

The way Michigan battled during the game and talked after the game, it's clear the Wolverines now care about the rivalry as much as the Spartans have under Mark Dantonio.

Now that Michigan and MSU are both steady contenders in the Big Ten, the in-state rivalry has turned into one of the best in college football.

We broke down all the ingredients of this great rivalry.

Read the full story here.

MSU fined for incident before Michigan game

The Big Ten issued public reprimands for the skirmish between Michigan and Michigan State before kickoff last weekend.

The conference also sided with the Wolverines, fining Michigan State University $10,000 over the incident.

Both coaches and Devin Bush were also reprimanded.

Read the full story here.

Michigan's College Football Playoff dreams

Michigan controls its own destiny

If Michigan wins the rest of its games, it will be in the College Football Playoff. Not many teams can say that.

In fact, there are only -- at most -- eight teams left in the country that control their own destiny.

We looked at the 16 teams still alive in the College Football Playoff race and which ones need help to get in.

Read the full story here.

Is Michigan the favorite in Big Ten?

Last weekend was basically perfect for Michigan. Not only did it blow out Michigan State on the road, Ohio State got smashed... by Purdue!

Michigan is the only undefeated team left in Big Ten play, but does that mean it's the favorite?

Read the full story here.

Michigan still has plenty to fix

It seems like everything is going right for Michigan as it rises into the top five in the polls.

But there are still a few things to fix, and that's exactly what Jim Harbaugh wants to address during the bye week.

We found the top four issues that have hurt Michigan this season.

Read the full story here.

Highlights from first 8 games

Top 10 plays from 7-game winning streak

What's a big winning streak without a list of top plays?

Most of Michigan's wins have been blowouts, but the Michigan State and Northwestern games were at least competitive. Most of the top plays were from those games, along with the win over Wisconsin at night.

On a week off, why not relive the best moments?

Read the full story here.

14 former 3-star recruits contributing in big way for Michigan

The highly rated players get most of the attention, but there are 14 former three-stars making major contributions to Michigan's turnaround.

From Brandon Watson in 2014 to a guy who was a zero-star prospect committed to play Missouri Valley basketball this year, Michigan has gotten help from several underrated players.

We broke down the entire list.

Read the full story here.

Bye week football viewing

6 playoff contenders could be eliminated this weekend

Unlike in previous seasons, Michigan doesn't really need certain teams to win or lose, but it doesn't hurt to narrow down the pool of possible College Football Playoff teams.

This weekend, five of the remaining 16 contenders are underdogs, and six have a realistic chance to lose and be eliminated from the race.

Michigan might feel lucky to be watching from home Saturday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.