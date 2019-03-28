Who will step up as a scorer for Michigan basketball in the Sweet 16?

Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole celebrate in the second half against Iowa during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Michigan basketball team has already accomplished a great deal this season, but it has its eyes set on another trip to the Final Four.

Michigan has won 30 games for the second year in a row and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. If the Wolverines want to survive another weekend, somebody will have to step up as a scorer.

So far, much like in last year's NCAA Tournament, Michigan has gotten by on the strength of its defense. It had a few offensive lulls in a 74-55 win over Montana and ground out a 64-49 win over Florida in the second round.

Last year, Michigan only had one truly impressive offensive performance in the tournament: a 99-point dismantling of Texas A&M. It will be much tougher to score in this year's Sweet 16.

