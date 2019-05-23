🏡 Hank needs help with his lawn; An unusual scam of the week

Happy almost holiday weekend!

Anyone have big plans? My in-laws are flying up from Florida and we have the 3 G’s on the agenda; golf, grill and girl time.

They are excited to spend time with our daughter Emma.

We’re going to check out Top Golf rather than hit a traditional course. Have you been? They have a great set-up there and I think it’s actually pretty affordable.

The other project in my house this weekend will be focusing on my yard. Help Me. I have these bare spots (the seeds are not taking).

I also have weeds growing in some beds.

They don’t look like traditional weeds but they’re taking over and I need advice on how to kill them. I can’t be that neighbor with the bad yard!

✈️ Affordable Travel Tip:

I had a friend visit from LA (he used to live in Detroit) so we spent a few days here in the D and then drove to Toronto. Have you been lately? The dollar is strong and the city had great deals.

Affordable hotels, great international restaurants and fantastic nightlife. Seriously, If you want a big city, international experience, but don’t want to go to Europe.. hit Toronto or maybe Montreal.

🍴 Restaurant Tip:

Baro is within the heart of downtown. It had a great rooftop patio and an unreal menu. Check it out. We stayed at the Hilton Toronto. This hotel had lots of travel discounts for those visiting from the U.S. and was in a great location.

We really liked the Distillery district. Very walkable and lots of great bars and restaurants.

In consumer news; we took a look at the chemicals that may be hidden in your cosmetics. It’s always a good idea to read labels and really have an understanding on what you’re putting on your skin.

I heard from a lot of you about our series of reports on “How to avoid a speeding ticket”.

P.S. I just got one in Ohio. I swear the officers there are just looking for MI plates.

We spoke with an officer and a Judge about the best ways to handle a stop and also what to do in traffic court. The best advice: Be honest. Don’t lie. It’s not worth it, people.

I hope you all have a great holiday weekend. Enjoy the weather and remember to help me with my weeds!!

Thanks,

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank

⚠️ Recall of the Week

We don’t want to ruin your barbeque plans…but there’s beef recall we need to tell you about! More than 62,000 lbs. of raw beef are being recalled for an E. coli contamination.

The beef is everything from short rib to brisket, packed on April 19th. It takes a few days for the USDA to compile a list of stores where the beef was sold that.

I understand they need to get this information out right away, but how are we supposed to know if we have this beef in our fridge without the list of stores? It’s kind of frustrating for us shoppers! And I hate not being able to tell you all of the recall information.

The only thing we can do for now, is check the labels on our beef and cross-check them with this list.

I’ll have more information within the next few days.

🚨 Scam of the Week

This one is a weird one…and it hits a little too close to home, too! The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a senior citizen who had a scammer at his own doorstep. The scammer told the man his doctor’s office sent him to collect his DNA and have paperwork signed.

The man contacted his doctor who said they didn’t send anyone out.

In fact, this isn’t a normal DNA collection practice. Don’t allow a stranger into your home!

💰 Deal of the Week

There are tons of deals going on this weekend because of the holiday. The best thing to do, if you need something specific, head to the websites that sells that product to check out the sales and deals.

Right now, if you’re looking to spruce up your lawn like me…Home Depot has up to 15% off gardening supplies. And up to 40% off of patio sets.

