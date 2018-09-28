Hank's Recall, Scam and Deal of the Week (9/28/18)

Hi Everyone.

Happy Fall…officially. I hope you all had a great week. What a wild week in the world. My head is spinning. So let’s keep this short and sweet and give you the key consumer info you need to know for the week.

The smartphone hacking story really got people talking. It’s scary but don’t worry we have key info on clickondetroit.com to help protect you, that link is below. That Facebook hack hit this week too… 50 million affected, including me. Change your password just to be safe!

This week we’re working on some product tests and an investigation you won’t want to miss. I can’t go into detail just yet, but when the time gets closer … I’ll share more!

Has anyone watched some of the new shows on NBC during premier week? What do you think?

Have a great weekend everyone and now here’s the scam, deal and the recall of the week!

Hank

Recall of the Week

We learned more information about that ground beef recall this week.

The Cargill Meat was sold in Meijer and Target stores nationwide, including here in Metro-Detroit.

The USDA says the meat was contaminated with e-coli.

Several people have reported illnesses and one person has died.

If you have this meat in your freezer dating back to June 21st, throw it away.

Here’s that recall information.

Scam of the Week

We've been talking about scams that happen after hackers take over your phone.

Be careful of phishing attemptsl links in emails you don't recognize.

If you're surfing on the web, an ad might pop-up. Don't click on it!

Once you do…malware will infect your device.

Hackers will then try to take your money or reach out to your family and friends to scam them out of their money. The link to our story is below.

Deal of the Week

Looking to spend the weekend shopping?

Halloween costumes and decorations are on sale at Target.

Spend $30, you get $5 off!

Click here to check out some of those Halloween deals on the site.

Stories from the Week

Thinking of buying a new leaf blower? I put a battery-powered one to the test.

Check it out.

We’ve heard of hackers stealing identities through social security and credit card numbers, but one local woman’s identity was stolen with her phone number.

Watch the story here and find out how to protect yourself.

Facebook says the security breach affected 50 million people around the world. Were you one of them?

Click here to learn more about the hack.



