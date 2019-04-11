Help Me Hank: Baby product recalled, tax help

DETROIT - Hi, everyone!

On the consumer front, there’s a headline that’s been big all week.

Doctors are urging the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper. Have you seen this?

As a dad, this one worried me. I always wonder about all the baby products and what is being done to make sure they’re actually safe.

In this case, 32 babies have died while in this particular sleeper.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission hasn’t issued the recall yet, but is investigating, so it issued a warning to parents. What is taking the investigation so long? Clearly this is a huge problem and consumers have a right to be outraged.

We will, of course, work to keep you updated on all recalls but if you have questions about a particular one, you can also contact the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Also, on the Help Me Hank page, there is information about your taxes. Remember, the deadline to file or request an extension is Monday. We have information on the changes to the tax law and on tax scams you need to be aware of right now.

I hope you all have a great weekend and we will see you with additional consumer stories on Saturday and Sunday on the Local 4 News Weekend Morning editions.

Recall of the week

Michigan company JBS Plainwell is recalling ground beef because it may contain hard pieces of plastic. The beef was sold under the Meijer brand label with a sell-by day of April 10.

Scam of the week

The IRS is warning people, now that tax season is coming to a close, to beware of an uptick in phishing emails. Scammers might send one claiming there’s an issue with your return but, if you click on the link, it will steal your personal information.

Deal of the week

Getting ready for spring?

Home Depot is having a Spring Black Friday Sale. It goes until April 17.

You can save up to 30 percent on patio furniture and there are plenty of deals on mulch, plants and more. There are plenty of sales on yard equipment as well.

Stories of the week

Beware of scammers taking advantage of tax season.

Some people use CBD oil for pets who are in pain.

