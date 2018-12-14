Help Me Hank: Busy week of holiday stories

Hope everyone is enjoying their month of festive holiday fun! If you haven’t ordered Christmas presents, you really don’t have much time to get them delivered by Dec. 24. I know I might have to “Amazon Prime” a couple gifts and hope they come quickly!

This week was a busy week for our Help Me Hank Team.

We’ve been covering a lot of stories that are to help you for the holidays, like how to protect yourself from holiday scams and hackers. (Find the stories below!)

I also tested out the “Light Keeper Pro”, which is a light gun that brings life into dead light strands, trees, wreaths, etc. It took some time for me to get the hang of it, but it really did work! I have to say, if a strand is out, I would rather just go an buy a new strand…but if you have a whole Christmas tree out…this tool will do the job!

Did you see that story I did about the sports venues that had poor inspection reports?

The Palace ranked as one of the worst venues in the country due to the amount of health violations, but that’s not the reason it closed! Granted, these violations are mistakes that were probably corrected right away the reports were released…and these things happen at restaurants too…but it does make you think twice about getting that hot dog or brat at your next sports game though!

Have a great weekend, get out there and enjoy some of these amazing light displays in the neighborhoods!

Recall of the Week

Glass drawer knobs are being recalled from every T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods stores. There’s been reports that the knobs can shatter and cut people’s hands. If you have one of these, you should return it for a full refund.

Check out the recall

Scam of the Week

Be careful of charity scams happening around this time of the year. If you have a charity you want to donate to, do some research to make sure it’s the right one and not a copy-cat. A few tips…never donate money in cash, gift cards, or wiring money. And once you find the name of the charity you want to donate to…type it into Google with the word “complaint”, “review”, “rating” or “scam” and see what comes up.

Learn more about charity scams from the FTC.

Deal of the Week

Walmart is hosting its 20 Days of Deals sale. You can get a robot vacuum for $169, a customized doormat for $12, or a 55-inch LED TV for $190.

See these deals and more.

