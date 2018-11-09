Help Me Hank: Do at-home tests work?

Hello!

We had an event day on Thursday called Help Me Hank Tests the Tests. We tested some of the most popular home testing kits. We started to kick this idea around after lead was detected in the water in Detroit schools.

We started thinking … is the water coming out of our faucets safe? I’ve often wondered … do the home test kits work?

You may be surprised by the results. You can see that and the results of the other home test kits below. My takeaway: I need to lower my cholesterol. The numbers on one test kit and from the lab were concerning. Any advice?

Recall of the Week

🚫 Frito Lay is recalling select ½ ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt flavored popcorn due to an allergy concern. You can return the product for a full refund. Click here for more information on the recall.

Scam of the Week

🏡 Driveway pavers are going door-to-door offering seal-coating deals and demanding cash up front. Some of these crews are pulling a fast one, taking the cash and not doing the work. Our best advice, if you need this type of work done, is to get a referral from a friend or neighbor. Some people are in neighborhood Facebook groups and can give good referrals. Click here for more information about this scam.

Deal of the Week

🛒 Ovens, refrigerators, dishwasher … they’re all on sale this month at Costco. The store is launching its “Holiday Appliance Savings Event." Save over $200 on new ovens and more than $800 on new refrigerators. Click here to get more information on the sale.

Stories from This Week

📈 This week Help Me Hank tested the tests. Maybe you've seen the at-home tests for cholesterol, lead or BAC (you crazy partyers). Well, we tried them out. Watch the stories below to see how things turned out:

Cholesterol: I test at-home kits to see if I get similar results after getting my cholesterol tested at Henry Ford. Watch here.

Lead in the Water: This is a big issue in Michigan and recently in Detroit. We tested homes around DPSCD schools and encouraged people, that if they’re concerned, they could buy their own test kit. And we’ll find out if these kits you buy in the stores…matches up to the professionals that do testing for schools all over the state. Watch here. 🚰

Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Coincidentally, it’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week. We went to the Canton Fire Department to test out detectors of all costs, against the professional one that fire fighters use, by actually staging a carbon monoxide leak. We’ll see how long it takes for ours to go off! Watch here.

Breathalyzer Keychains: With the holidays coming up, we want to make sure people are safe. Many believe that if they buy a breathalyzer keychain and keep it on them, it will help them track their drinking. But do these devices really give you an accurate reading against a police officer’s PBT? The results will surprise you! Watch here. 🍺

