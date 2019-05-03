Help Me Hank: Flooding scams, serious sinkhole problem

DETROIT - Hello!

What a wild, wet week.

We, of course, are thinking of everyone who may still be dealing with flooding damage. So many communities were affected.

That’s why we worked to answer important questions this week and also provide up-to-date coverage on these events as they took place. We have additional resources available to you on the Help Me Hank page at ClickOnDetroit.com. The good news: the weather looks nice and dry this weekend.

We also spent some time this week testing products. We tested green versus traditional cleaning brands. The results really surprised me. I did not expect the green products to be so effective. You learn something new every day, right?!

Head to our Facebook page and ClickOn to view our latest stories.

As always, if you have a story you want me to investigate, reach out to the Help Me Hank team.

I hope to get outside with the family and enjoy this nice weather. It’s about time. I’m over all the cloudy and rainy days.

Have a great weekend everyone!

-Hank

Recall of the week

Starbucks is recalling its Bodum Coffee Press.

The knob on it can break off and expose the sharp metal inside.

They were sold online and in Starbucks stores from November 2016-January 2019 for $20.

Return it for a full refund.

Click here for more information.

Scam of the week

With this week’s flooding, make sure you’re steering clear of fraudulent contractors and cleaning companies.

Anyone who demands the payment up front, asks for a deposit that’s more than 10% of the full payment, or has a vague contract, should be avoided.

Click here to view my “Flood Guide” on how to steer clear of scams and fraudsters.

Deal of the week

Tomorrow is the last day of the car seat trade-in at Target.

You bring in an old car seat for them to recycle, and you’ll get a 20% off coupon to be used on baby gear.

Click here to view the deal and other sales.

Stories of the week

These sinkholes are serious. We couldn’t believe how long they had been there and how large they had gotten. Worried about cars and kids, we went to work.

Check out how we’re working with the city to get these sinkholes taken care of.

We’re putting eco-friendly soaps to the test. Do “green” hand and dish soaps work just as well as the traditional brands?

Take a look here.

Next up in our eco-friendly test: multi-surface cleaners and laundry detergent.

See how they stack up here.

Finally in our eco testing: Can beeswax wraps soon replace plastic bags and Saran wrap? And is this plant-based paper towel going to soak up messes?

See for yourself by clicking here.

Help Me Hank’s Flood Guide is to help you after a disaster like these rains hit and to help you prepare for the next.

Make sure you know what to do about your car by watching this.

Insurance can be confusing.

Find out what’s covered and the best thing you can do to get the most out of your claim.

Contact Hank

Email: Helpmehank@wdiv.com.

Help Me Hank Hotline: 313-298-WDIV

Forward You Heard It From Hank to a friend! Receive this email from someone? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.