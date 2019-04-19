Help Me Hank: Focusing on personal safety, security

DETROIT - Happy Good Friday and happy Passover to those of you who celebrate. I hope you’re all able to enjoy time with family and friends!

This week, the Help Me Hank team has been focused on your personal safety and security. The stories can all be found on the Consumer and Help Me Hank pages on our website.

We looked at the information and inspection reports available for local nursing and care homes. This info is key if you have a loved in a facility or you’re in a transition period.

We also focused on Facebook security. The social media giant is under attack for sharing your personal information with advertisers. If you still want to keep the account but don’t want to be targeted, make sure you take a look at your security settings and minimize what you like.

Those likes may go right to advertisers who are ready to flood you with targeted ads.

Right now, I need to do some shopping. Every Easter, I make the family hunt for Easter eggs, even the dog. They find an egg and then they get a gift next to the hidden egg.

They’re nothing big, but I still need to hit the mall and the Dollar Store.

I hope you all have a great weekend and we will keep you posted on the recall, deal and scam of the week this weekend on Local 4 News Morning.

Be well.

-Hank

Recall of the week

Check your cupboards, because Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies are being recalled for an unexpected solidified ingredient.

Check the packaging for the “best when used by” dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Scam of the week

The Federal Trade Commission says there’s a growing wave of Social Security scams.

These imposters tell you your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity or it’s been involved in a crime. You then have to pay to keep your number safe. Don’t fall for that.

Read about the warning from the FTC here.

Deal of the week

If you’re in need of some last minute Easter shopping.

Target is holding sales on kids clothing and shoes for the whole family: buy one, get one 50 percent off.

Click here for the sales.

Stories of the week

The Attorney General is discussing strategies to protect Michiganders from puppy scams happening across the state.

Here’s what I learned about common pet scams.

Before you transition a loved one into a care facility, there are resources you can use to give you some insight into the place.

Click here to read my nursing home checklist.

Newly obtained documents show Facebook gathered our personal data and discussed using it as leverage for its own business gain.

Click here to find out how Facebook is responding.

Car repairs can be costly.

Click here to find out how you can stop costly mistakes before they happen.

Contact Hank

Email: Helpmehank@wdiv.com

Help Me Hank Hotline: 313-298-WDIV

Forward You Heard It From Hank to a friend! Receive this email from someone? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.