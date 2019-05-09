Help Me Hank: Frozen meals recalled; costly robocall scam

Hank Winchester, Jason Colthorp, Karen Drew and Bernie Smilovitz at the Local 4 News desk on May 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Hi, everyone!

I hope this note finds you well.

Did anyone strike it rich playing the lottery? This week, we aired a report with lottery experts revealing tips to help you win. Here’s two big tips I loved: Play the numbers six and 16 and buy scratch-offs in Macomb.

I even gave my co-workers some scratch-offs to try their luck. Unfortunately, none of them struck it big!

My mom was obsessed with the lottery and Publisher’s Clearing House. She never won but she also never took it too seriously.

That’s important. Remember, it’s entertainment. Unless you win, of course.

We know some of you are still dealing with the effects of all the wet weather, so look for more tips and information to help you as we begin to dry out.

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, so I hope the weather will be nice. I really want to plant some flowers and do some gardening, but it still feels chilly out. When will the nice weather get here? I know you’re waiting, too.

Have a nice weekend & remember if you have something you need me to investigate you can call me at 313-298-WDIV.

Take care,

Hank

Check your freezers!

Frozen PF Chang meals are being recalled because the labels have undeclared allergens.

Those meals include the Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Friend Rice.

Look for the best by dates between September 2019 and April 2020.

No one’s gotten sick just yet, but it’s best to just throw them out.

Robocalls are already annoying, but this one could cost you.

The FCC is warning people about “One Ring” calls.

Someone overseas will call you and hang up, multiple times, prompting you to call the number back.

For each minute you stay on the line, the toll charges rack up.

Best thing you can do: don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t know.

Also, don’t call those numbers back.

If it’s important, the person will leave a message.

Deal of the week

The company 1-800-Flowers.com is doing daily sales leading up to Mother’s Day.

Select bouquets are $10 to $20 off.

If you haven’t ordered, get to it so you can guarantee delivery.

Bath and Body Works is also offering $10 off if you spend $30 or more.

