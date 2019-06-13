Help Me Hank newsletter: Catching up with Phoenix Williams, warning about fake companies

DETROIT - Howdy from Houston!

I’m in the Lone Star state as we speak. I made my way down here Wednesday for the I.R.E. (Investigative Reporters & Editors) Conference, an opportunity to meet with some of the best and brightest investigative and consumer reporters out there to exchange ideas.

I have nothing against Houston, but I’m not a hot weather fan, and it’s hot in Houston! Thankfully, most of the programs we attend are inside. I’m also here with Defender Kevin Dietz and Executive Producer Meaghan St. Pierre. I will share more next week if I haven’t melted.

This week, I got to share a story that I love. Do you remember Phoenix Williams? He was a young, African-American student who was bullied on the school bus in Bloomfield Hills in 2015. He recorded students calling him the “N” word. Awful. I have stayed in touch with him over the years but was stunned when I got an invitation to his high school graduation. He grew up. I’m so proud of what he has accomplished, and we can all learn from him. Take a moment to watch and share his story.

On a personal note, my daughter started swim lessons. Yes, she will win Olympic gold one day. Ha. I will be happy if she learns how to float before she’s 3. Start ‘em young, right? I worry about everything when it comes to babies and water. She has a swim instructor with her the entire time, so we didn’t have a life jacket on her for the picture. Plus, several sets of eyes were trained on her and the instructor at all times. The good news here is she didn’t scream or have an accident in the pool.

I hope this note finds you well, and I hope you’re enjoying the non-humid Michigan weather while I melt in Texas.

Be well, y’all!

-Hank

Recall of the week

Target is recalling Cat & Jack Unicorn Rain Boots sold between January and April of this year for $20. The horns can detach posing a choking hazard for kids. It’s not that kids are chewing on their boots, but when they detach, kids are tempted to grab them and play with them, possibly trying to eat them. There have already been several reports of the horns falling off. This is the second or third unicorn-themed product that has been recalled due to the horn detaching, so maybe it’s best to just stay away from those for a bit. The trend will run its course.

Scam of the week

The Better Business Bureau is warning about fake companies offering you help to get out of a timeshare. They say they’ll get you out of the contract, but all they do is steal your money. Then, you’re out thousands of dollars and still stuck with your timeshare. The BBB says to avoid hiring a third party to negotiate a timeshare relief, go through the managing company itself and never pay an upfront fee to an exit company, as scammers will take your money and vanish.

Deal of the week

Father’s Day is coming up, so there’s long of deals going on. Amazon is slashing prices on tech gadgets, including everything from Echo speakers to Kindles to Ring doorbells.

Stories of the week

Let’s take a moment to celebrate! No, seriously. Robocalls have gotten out of control lately. Finally, the FCC has ruled that cellular companies can automatically block these calls, so you will get fewer of them. That also means less scam calls coming in and possibly taking advantage of you.

A couple reached out to Help Me Hank after they booked a banquet hall for their wedding reception (in February), but it closed without notice. They were struggling to get their deposit back with their wedding just weeks away. Weddings are expensive enough, so any amount of money that you can save or use is important. We were happy to help! ‘

