Help Me Hank newsletter: Government shutdown ends, tax season coming up

The government shutdown is over, for now. I think I can join everyone in a sigh of relief. I’m so happy these federal workers will finally get paid. Now, the question is: How long will it take for them to get back pay for the paydays that were missed? President Trump says it was happen “quickly or ASAP,” so I’m hoping that’s a promise that can be kept.

Over the course of the shutdown, we compiled a list of resources, deals and discounts for federal workers. We hated seeing them go to work every day and not be able to file for unemployment or be able to get a side job.

You know what I noticed? When the shutdown first started, we struggled to compile a good list of resources, deals, discounts and freebies. In doing our research, most of the establishments offering help were in the Washington, D.C., area. Metro Detroit didn't catch on right away. It could be that they didn’t think the shutdown would last this long. I know I didn’t. A little secret for you readers: When we started planning our big Help Me Hank Shutdown Survival Guide Day, which aired Jan. 16, I was thinking the shutdown would end before the airdate. Boy, were we wrong. But I’m happy to see it ending now.

It was amazing to see the response from Metro Detroit as the shutdown went on. Every day we got more and more restaurants, organizations, companies and establishments offering help for federal workers. It was amazing. It makes me really proud to be a Metro Detroiter.

Here’s the deal: We don’t know what’s going to happen now. We’re trying to figure it out for you and with you. I will make sure to report what I know, when I know it. But I’m going to keep that resources page up, just in case this shutdown comes back in a few weeks, if a deal isn’t met.

Click here for our resources page.

BIG NOTE: Tax season is officially starting next week. Remember, file early rather than later. I will be hosting the annual Help Me Hank Tax Phone Bank on Thursday, Jan. 31. During our newscasts from 5-7 a.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., Michigan certified public accountant experts experts will be here, answering any questions you might have about filing this year’s taxes.

Recall of the week

General Mills is recalling 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour for a potential salmonella contamination. The “best used by" date is April 20, 2020.

No other products were affected, but if you have one of these bags, it’s best to throw it away or return it.

Click here to read more about the recall.

Scam of the week

A heads-up to avoid identity theft this tax season: File early.

Thieves take legitimate taxpayers’ Social Security numbers so they can file false tax returns and cash in on refund checks. Filing your taxes early is the best way to prevent tax identity theft because the IRS allows only one tax return per Social Security number per year. So get it done, out of the way, and beat those scammers to the punch.

Click here to read a warning about this.

Deal of the week

It’s a lot colder outside. Do you need winter clothes?

Macy’s is holding a winter weekend sale. Get 15 to 20 percent off in the store.

If you want to shop online, use the promo code “Winter."

Click here to view the sale.

Stories of the week

We’ve been getting so many emails from people who want to help federal workers but don’t know how. It’s also important to stay away from scammers trying to raise fake funds for them.

We compiled a list of how you can help federal workers, if you want to do so. Click here.

We need help in answering some of your questions about the shutdown. So we asked Michigan government officials for help.

Click here to hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A viewer called us after she was hit by a scam involving bitcoin.

Click here to watch our story on how to protect yourself.

I was in Flint when the Flint Registry went live.

Watch the story here.

