Help Me Hank newsletter: Important recalls and spring deals

We’ve remained busy in the Help Me Hank unit. One story that got a of attention…was a very personal story about a Michigan native’s fight to make sure we’re safe in the sky.

Kathleen Handley’s mother was killed on United Flight 811, 30 years ago. The cargo door blew open and 9 passengers were pulled from the plane and died. The industry knew the door had a flaw too. The recent developments with the Boeing Max 8 737 planes have promoted people like Kathleen to speak out about the importance of this investigation. You can find her story below.

We have also been working on a few big investigations that will air soon.

Recall of the Week

There’s been quite a few. So I’ve listed them all below.

-Hill’s Pet Nutrition is recalling canned dog food. There’s potentially a toxic level of Vitamin D in the affected cans, which could make your dog sick.

Click here for all of the information on this recall.

-Tyson is recalling frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips.

They could have pieces of metal inside. The bags have a “best if used by” date of November 30, 2019.

Click here for the information.

-Better Made is recalling 10 oz. bags of potato chips due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The bags have a “best if used by” date of August 10, 2019.

Click this link for information on the recall.



Scam of the Week

The FTC is reminding people to watch out for tech support scams.

In fact, older adults are five times more likely to report losing money to a tech support scammer. Remember, a tech support company will not call you out of the blue to tell you there's something wrong with your computer.

And if a popup tells you to call a number because of suspicious activity on your computer…just ignore it.

Click here for really helpful information from the FTC.



Deal of the Week

Getting ready for spring?

Home depot is holding a sale on select patio furniture...25% off.

ACE Hardware has deals on sheds for all those yard tools…you can save up to $100.

View Home Depot’s deals here.

View ACE’s deals here.



Stories of the Week

-A Michigan native is advocating the FAA be transparent with the public about its investigation into the Boeing Max 8 737 planes.

Watch her story here.

-We’re still following potholes…and this time, I’m on patrol. We rode with Troy police…in search of trucks not follow weight limit rules.

Click here to see our ride-along.

-The owners of the Sapphire Apartment in Southfield are in court.

Watch why...and see how tenants feel about what’s being done to fix their home.

-As I was walking to over to Thurgood Marshall Elementary school to read to a Kindergarten class…I noticed a dangerous eyesore.

Watch how I helped get a blighted home cleaned and boarded up, to protect the students as they walk to their school.

-Hundreds of tires were piling up in the yard of a neighborhood home…they called Help Me Hank…and we got it cleaned up.

Click here to see all the groups that helped us get it done!



Contact Hank

Email: Helpmehank@wdiv.com

Help Me Hank Hotline: 313-298-WDIV

