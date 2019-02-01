Help Me Hank newsletter: Recalls, scams and how to prepare for dangerous cold

Hello from Hank!

Wow, wow, wow! Can you believe this week’s weather? The snow, the cold -- I can’t believe we made it through.

As a parent to a 1-year-old, there are a couple of headlines that shook me.

First was the Infant Ibuprofen recall (read it below). There are several brands being recalled because they contain higher doses than intended.

Second was the new Consumer Reports study showing heavy metals such as lead and arsenic being found in juices.

My daughter drinks juice weekly, as I think most kids do. As a parent, you do all you can to make sure your kids are safe. You make sure their car seats are buckled securely and bundle them up in the cold weather, and I make sure she eats nutritiously.

I thought I could trust the juice that says it’s healthy for kids!

Some of the companies responded that some metals are natural and come from the soil. They also said their juices meet government regulations.

But the study is still concerning and should be a call to action for these companies and the government.

I should be able to trust medicine that’s marketed for children, too.

There are federal agencies that clear these products for store shelves, and parents across the country should be able to trust that what they’re buying is what they’re getting.

We do so much to make sure our children are healthy and safe. These companies should do the same.

Enough of my consumer soapbox for now! It’s Super Bowl weekend, enjoy it! Who are you rooting for?

Have a great weekend!

Recall of the week

Remember when infant ibuprofen was recalled back in November? Well. that recall has expanded to three more: Walmart's Equate ibuprofen, CVS brand ibuprofen and the Family Wellness brand.

These brands were found to contain higher doses of ibuprofen.

Scam of the week

Tax season has officially started, but steer clear of tax scams. Scammers will call pretending to be from the IRS, making threats to arrest you if you don't pay up. There will also be more phishing emails.

Thieves will say they're IRS officials who need you to update your account by clicking on a link. That link will then install dangerous malware on your computer. Just remember, if it seems out of the ordinary, it could be a scam.

Deal of the week

There are plenty of deals on food for the Super Bowl.

Burger King won't charge you a delivery fee if you use the DoorDash app.

Dickey's BBQ is offering $5 off any of their party packs for a large group.

At Pizza Hut, customers can get two large two-topping pizzas for $8.

All deals are at participating locations.

Stories of the week

Are you interested in reading more about the Consumer Reports study on heavy metals found in popular juices? I've got you covered!

Tax experts say it’s best to get your taxes done now. We held our annual Help Me Hank Tax Help 4 You phone bank this week.

We covered all things cold this week. Better to be prepared for the next cold snap!

Get your car ready for winter.

Winterize your home with these important steps.

This Apple iPhone glitch can let people eavesdrop on you without you even knowing it!

