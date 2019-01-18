Help Me Hank newsletter: Survival guide for workers affected by government shutdown

DETROIT - I guess we couldn’t escape the snow for the WHOLE winter season! We could be seeing a few inches this weekend, so just a reminder: be safe out there! The roads can get pretty slick, so if you can stay home and wait for the plows and salt trucks to get out there -- please do. When I know the weather is going to be rough for any commute I have, I try to leave 15 minutes early. That way I’m not in a rush behind the wheel. I know -- easier said than done!

This week we did our “Help Me Hank shutdown survival guide,” hoping to bring resources to federal workers who are affected by the partial government shutdown.

These employees must still go to work every day, but yet not see a paycheck. Most can’t collect unemployment. Most can’t look for another job or side job because they’re working full time.

Some of the resources my team and I collected aren’t just for federal workers.

We’ve always been very conscious of helping during extended strikes and during the Great Recession. So I still encourage everyone to visit the resources online that I’ve posted (check it all out below), because they’re for anyone going through a tough time.

While I’m so glad we can help in this situation. I want this shutdown to end so they all can get back to work with pay. Nothing would make me happier.

I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Stay warm!

-Hank

Recall of the week

Perdue Foods is recalling almost 70,000 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets over fears of wood contamination. They were produced in October of last year and have an expiration date on them of Oct. 25, 2019. If you have this bag of chicken, throw it away or return it for a refund.

Click here for more information on the recall.

Scam of the week

With the government shutdown, the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission are not actively investigating scam and robocalls. So that means, scammers are taking advantage of it. There’s been reports of scammers calling people offering furloughed worker loans. They’ll also call claiming to be collecting funds for federal workers. Don’t fall for it -- hang up!

Click here to read some reports of these scam calls and how to protect yourself.

Deal of the week

Meijer has a 10 for $10 deal going on. You can buy 10 items for $10, but the products are a variation. You can get a bag of carrots, bag of onions, a French baguette, a crescent roll tube, a bottle of orange juice, frozen waffles, sour cream, a can of tomato sauce, Gatorade and a box of Mac N Cheese, all for $10.

There’s a whole list of mix-and-match items. Click here to view the deal.

Stories of the week

Help Me Hank’s shutdown survival guide: Click on the topic you want to read more about.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.