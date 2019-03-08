Help Me Hank newsletter: Tackling one of the worst apartment complexes in Detroit

DETROIT - It’s beginning to look a little more like springtime!

I was so happy to see the sun today. Now all we need are some warmer temperatures.

It’s been a busy week in the Help Me Hank unit. I’m excited to announce that our team won an award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for Best Investigative Story of 2018. Remember when we busted a woman for doing dental procedures out of her basement with no license? (Check out the story here if you need a refresher.)

As a station, WDIV won 23 awards total, so congratulations to everyone at Local 4!

This week, a viewer called us upset that his apartment’s dumpster hasn’t been emptied in more than a month. When we went out there, we noticed a few of the windows were broken at the complex. We asked him to elaborate on the conditions inside the building

We couldn’t believe the problems they were having. I called the city of Detroit, who said it was one of the worst apartment complexes they’ve seen. Now city officials are issuing tickets and making sure this apartment gets the repairs it needs.

You can check out the story below. If your apartment building has issues, you can contact me. You can also use the Improve Detroit app to contact city officials about problems you’re having.

I’m just happy we’re helping fix this apartment and helping the nice tenants we met while out there!

Hope everyone has a great weekend!

-Hank

Recall of the week

USB-powered animal face heating pads are being recalled from TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide. They can overheat, posing burn hazards. The heating pads from sold for $13 between November 2018 and January of 2019.

Return them for a full refund.

Click here for the recall information and a picture of the product.

Scam of the week

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about employment scams. There’s a variety of job scams out there, but if you’re told there’s a fee to apply or you need to provide your bank account information before you have an interview, you might be talking to a scammer.

If you only have online or phone interviews without ever going in in person, you might want to do some research on the company that's asking you to work for them.

Click here to learn more about job scams.

Deal of the week

If you’re hoping to get a jump-start on getting ready for spring, Lowes is having a sale.

Select seasonal outdoor items like furniture are 25 perent off, and garden tools are 20 percent off.

View the deals here.

Stories of the week

One of the reasons TSA lines take so long is because people pack prohibited items in their carry-ons.

We talked to TSA officers, who say there are ways you can be sure what you’re packing is allowed. Click here for more.

The Broadway show “Hamilton” is coming to Detroit.

Don’t get scammed with fake tickets. Click here for how to avoid paying for fakes.

The Department of Justice announced the results of a major enforcement operation aimed at criminals targeting senior citizens. Click here for more information.

Looking for good discounts during the month of March? Click here for what’s on sale and what you should skip buying.

