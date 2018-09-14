Help Me Hank: Recall, Scam and Deal of the Week! (9/14/2018)

Hello!

Recall of the Week: Frozen chicken

Wayne Farms is recalled 450,000 lbs. of frozen chicken from grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company says it can possibly contain bits of metal. The affected chicken was sold from July 4th to July 17th.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Take a look at these labels, are they in your freezer?

Scam of the Week: Gift card payments

Beware of scammers trying to get you to pay them through gift cards. They contact you through phone or email and ask you to make a payment by purchasing a gift card (i.e. iTunes card). Then you’re to send them the number on the back of the card. Don’t fall for it!

Once scammers have the money, it will be difficult to get back. For many, the money is already spent by the time the victim realizes it’s a scam.

Click here to see what the BBB says about this scam.

Deal of the Week: Mattresses

September is a good month to buy a mattress.

Art Van is having a sale on their PureSleep mattresses, 25% off.

Gardner White is rolling back mattress as well, 50% off.

Click here to check out Art Van’s website.

Click here to check out Gardner White’s website.

Hello From Hank

Hey Everyone,

Can you believe we’re halfway through September? Thank goodness for this warm weather, I’m not quite ready for autumn just yet.

Remember when I traveled to Evart (waaaay up North) to do more on the Nestle Water deal controversy? That story aired this week. I met with the town’s city manager and I also talked with local environmentalists on why they believe taking that much water from our state is damaging our natural resources. I then sat down for an exclusive interview with a division director for the MDEQ. That story aired as well Monday night. Until then, they had never agreed to an interview like the one we had.

We’re getting a lot of feedback from Michiganders about how you all feel about this Nestle Water Deal. If you want to weigh in, send me an email, I’d love to hear what questions you have.

We’re heading into a busy week. We’re still working on stories about the Detroit Public Schools Community District as the water continues to be shut off.

And you’ll be waking up to my face in the morning way more often. (Yikes!) We’re working on stories for the morning show, so make sure you have a good cup of coffee and tune in.

Hope you all have a great weekend.

Enjoy the weather while it lasts!

Hank

Stories of the Week

Nestle Water’s “Sweet” Deal – What’s in it for Michigan?

Help Me Hank heads to Evart, Michigan to ask that very question above; talking with environmentalists and the city manager.

Nestle Water’s “Sweet” Deal – MDEQ

I sit down for our very first, exclusive interview with the MDEQ, asking why they felt this deal was a good idea, when so many opposed it.

Hidden Dangers of Rented Scooters Revealed

We’re seeing these scooters all over Detroit, but they can be very dangerous for the rider and others around them.

SEEN Magazine

Ever flip through a magazine and think, why is the print so small? Especially when you see something you like! Check out this local magazine, creating a way to find the products you like. And it’s a new way to shop local!

