Help Me Hank: Recall, Scam and Deal of the Week!

Recall of the Week: Reilly Craft Creamery

Reilly Craft Creamery is a Detroit-based company. It’s recalling its Vanilla Bean and Choc Choc Chunk ice cream for possible listeria contamination.

The ice cream was distributed to four local grocery stores in southeastern Michigan and one distributor in Ann Arbor, including: The Farmer’s Hand, Detroit; Western Market, Ferndale; Fairfax Quality Market, Grosse Pointe Park; Fresh Farms Market, Grosse Pointe, Eat Local Eat Natural, Ann Arbor.

Ice cream made since March 2018 should be thrown out. Here’s a link to more information about the recall.

Scam of the Week: Celebrity Impersonators

Beware of scammers posing as celebrities on social media.

They'll ask you to donate to a charity or cause, but the scammer is just looking to cash in. Take a minute to google the charity or the celebrity's name with scam next to it. Never send money, gift cards or prepaid debit cards to someone you don't know or haven't met.

Here’s the Federal Trade Commission’s full warning.

Deal of the Week: Home Depot

Lowe’s and Home Depot is still offering Labor Day deals. You can get up to 40% off of appliances right now through Sept. 12!

Hello From Hank

Hi all!

This week was short, but it still felt long!

The first week of school was a hectic one for the students and staff in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Water test results found elevated levels of copper and lead in several schools. While the district has turned off all the water and is providing bottled water to the students, I still had a lot of questions. I talked with Superintendent Dr. Vitti about his solution to the problem (creating a whole new pipeline system, rather than replacing the old pipes for more money). I then traveled to Lansing to talk with State Representative Adam Zemke, who’s trying to get a bill through that will make water testing in schools mandatory by law. I also talked with a mom whose children have lead poisoning that are in DPSCD schools.

Just because the week is over, doesn’t mean we won’t be following this. I’ll be investigating the water issue here in DPSCD schools, so keep tuning in.

If you missed any of the stories, check out the links below.

Remember that trip to Evart I took at the end of August?

Well make sure you tune in on Monday (Sept. 10) as we dig deeper into Nestle’s “Sweet Deal." It’s a two-parter!

At 5 p.m. on Local 4, we’ll be talking with representatives from the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation to talk about the environmental impact on Evart. Then at 11:00pm on Local 4, we finally got to sit down with someone from the MDEQ to discuss why the permit was approved, even after so many people came out to oppose it.

You won’t want to miss the surprising things we learned up there!

Hope you all have a great weekend. I hear it’s supposed to a little chilly. So I guess we should welcome in that fall weather as football season starts up.

Hank

Stories of the Week

SCHOOL WATER: We go inside the DPSCD Water shutoff. WATCH

WATER FIX: What the Superintendent is saying the problem is and how they’re going to fix it. WATCH

LEAD POISON: Meet a family of four kids, trying to live life after discovering they have lead poisoning. WATCH

WATER TESTING: I went to Lansing to talk to a state representative pushing for routine water testing in schools. WATCH



